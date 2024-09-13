PNP: Quiboloy threatened victims with ‘angels of death’

Apollo Quiboloy (3rd R), Philippine pastor and founder of the Philippines-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, and co-accused (in orange) are presented to members of the media during a press conference presided by Philippines' Secretary of Interior Benjamin Abalos Jr. (L) inside the national police headquarters in Manila on September 9, 2024,

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy sexually abused girls of his congregation and threatened his victims with death should they break their code of secrecy, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said yesterday.

Quiboloy, the founder and leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), had sets of girls who were regularly offered to him for sexual pleasure, PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said, citing the accounts of the victims.

She said despite fearing for their safety, the victims found the courage to recount to police investigators their harrowing ordeal at the hands of Quiboloy, the self-styled son of God.

Fajardo described the victims’ revelations as horrible as they were manipulated into believing that what they were doing for Quiboloy was in accordance with God’s will and thus gain them passage to heaven.

“After the sexual acts of pastor Quiboloy with these victims, they are told that they are still pure, their womanhood is still intact because what they had intercourse with is the spirit of God,” Fajardo said in a news briefing.

She narrated the testimonies of the victims, some of whom were 12 to 13 years old when the alleged abuses occurred. The victims, euphemistically called pastorals, were assigned specific days when they would be brought to the rooms of Quiboloy within the 30-hectare KOJC compound.

“They are being threatened that if they break the code of secrecy and tell anyone what they experienced in the hands of Apollo Quiboloy, they will be hunted by the angels of death,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo said they are investigating if the “angels of death” actually exist as goons of Quiboloy, or it was just a figure of speech that the preacher uses to instill fear in his victims.

She was mum on the other details about the victims as they continue to fear for their lives even if Quiboloy is already detained at the PNP Custodial Center at Camp Crame.

Fajardo urged other victims of Quiboloy to come forward, giving assurance that the government will protect them from harm.

Quiboloy should be ready to face additional cases for abusing the girls for his pleasure, Fajardo added.

“He can expect that we will not stop until the victims get the justice they deserve,” she said.

One of Quiboloy’s counsels, Mark Tolentino, branded the allegations of abuses committed by his client as fake news meant to destroy the preacher’s reputation.

“I’m sure that all of those were planted, they are manufactured. Let them prove the case because the accused is presumed innocent,” Tolentino told reporters in Camp Crame after he visited Quiboloy.

He stressed that Quiboloy is not capable of the heinous crimes he is accused of doing, saying his client is a religious person.

“Full of God’s wisdom so those allegations did not happen, I am sure these are all fake,” he said.

Meanwhile, security measures are in place for Quiboloy’s arraignment on charges of qualified human trafficking at the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159 today, at around 8:30 a.m.

The court required the physical appearance of Quiboloy and his co-accused – Cresente Canada, Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemanes.

The arraignment on cases of child abuse against Quiboloy and the other respondents at the Quezon City RTC Branch 106 will be held virtually at around 1 p.m.

“We don’t want to give specifics as to the manner how he will be ushered out of Camp Crame en route to Pasig because that is a security matter,” Fajardo said.

Apart from representatives of local and foreigner news outlets, Fajardo said they are also considering Quiboloy’s supporters who might flock to Pasig to personally see him.

Eastern Police District director Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta said at least 100 police officers are on standby and ready to secure the arraignment.

“It will be increased or decreased based on intel assessment,” Asueta said in a message on Viber.