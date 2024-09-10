^

Timing of court-issued arrest warrant for Alice Guo questioned

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 7:14pm
Timing of court-issued arrest warrant for Alice Guo questioned
Alice Leal Guo (C), former mayor of Bamban in Philippines' Tarlac province, attends a hearing at the Senate in Manila over accusations of human trafficking and links to Chinese organised crime, on September 9, 2024. Alice Leal Guo was initially arrested in Indonesia on September 3, having been on the run since she was linked to a Chinese-run online gambling centre where hundreds of people were forced to run scams or risk torture.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero on Tuesday, September 10, questioned the sudden arrest warrant issued by a local court against former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, noting that she seemed to welcome it.

“What is interesting is why haven't her lawyers raised this and why hasn't she posted bail. It's as if Alice wanted, or is at least in agreement, for this case to be filed against her,” Escudero said in a statement. 

The Senate initially had the exclusive authority to detain Guo, as it was the only institution with an order of arrest for her. However, a Tarlac court issued an arrest order for Guo on the day she was set to return to the Philippines, creating uncertainty over who should detain her.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino pointed out that the Tarlac arrest warrant could be voided, as Capas shares the same Regional Trial Court as Bamban.

Escudero said that Tolentino raised a good point but said it was up for the courts to decide. 

In the same statement, Esucdero said he doubted Guo’s statements during Monday’s long-awaited questioning into the former mayor’s alleged ties to Philippine offshore gaming operators. 

Guo claimed that no Filipinos helped her flee the country, but the senators found this hard to believe.

“I do not believe Alice Guo's assertion that no other Filipino helped her for I am of the belief that there were other personalities, possibly officials in government other than the Bureau of Immigration, who helped her,” Escudero said. 

However, Escudero said he is inclined to believe Guo when it comes to the threats on her life.

“I tend to believe that there are credible threats to her life, but it would depend on the extent of her revelations and if she will tell the whole truth,” Escudero said. 

During the Senate inquiry, Guo defaulted to three types of responses: she claimed she could not remember, invoked her right to self-incrimination, or cited fear for her life.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros cited Guo in contempt, saying that she remained evasive with her answers. While Guo remains in police custody, the Senate will coordinate with the Tarlac court on her detention. 

