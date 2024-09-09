^

LIVE: House hearing on Office of the President's 2025 budget

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 9, 2024 | 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations is continuing the hearing on the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget on Monday, September 9.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizaldy Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Office of the President.

The Office of the President is proposing a budget of P10.446 billion for next year, lower than its P10.646 billion 2024 budget.

It is also once again seeking P4.56 billion confidential and intelligence funds, similar to this year's CIFs. Of which, P2.250 billion is proposed for confidential funds while the remaining P2.310 billion is sought for intelligence. 

Watch the House hearing into the 2025 National Budget for the Office of the President at 9 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2024.

NATIONAL BUDGET 2025

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
