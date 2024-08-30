Quadcom: Espenido was not recruited to testify

According to committee co-chair and Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, they would not allow the panel to be used by anyone “who has personal or political motives in their willingness to testify.”

MANILA, Philippines — Leaders of the House of Representatives’ quad committee yesterday belied the accusation of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa that police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido was “recruited” to discredit the drug war during the Duterte administration.

“The Quad has no idea about witnesses willing to testify as long as they have a sworn statement they can present and duly notarized, we evaluate their value before we accept them as witnesses,” he said.

But Barbers reiterated that the “burden of proof” is with the witnesses who have to substantiate whatever they say during the committee’s hearings.

For committee co-chair and Sta. Rosa, Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez, they would not allow their investigation to be “tainted with politics.”

Fernandez noted the panel also would not let the credibility of the committee be compromised.

“Let’s be vigilant and not be persuaded by their own plan of action to solicit support to lead our people astray,” he added.

For committee co-chair and Manila Rep. Benny Abante, they have been inviting Dela Rosa to “air his side on the previous administration’s war on drugs.”

“Rather than point an accusing finger at a person who is not the subject of our inquiry, perhaps the senator should finally accept our invitation and attend our hearings,” he said. Dela Rosa vowed not to attend quad committee hearings.

Abante added that Dela Rosa’s attendance would “enlighten the House” on the role he played in the war on drugs, as well as give him the chance to explain the directives he gave when he was police chief.

The quad committee comprises the committee on dangerous drugs chaired by Barbers, committee on public accounts led by Rep. Stephen Paduano, committee on human rights chaired by Abante, and Fernandez’s committee on public order and safety.