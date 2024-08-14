Senate summons 2 oil ship owners involved in Bataan oil spill

MANILA, Philippines — A Senate panel has summoned the owners of the MTKR Jason Bradley and MV Mirola Uno after they failed to attend an inquiry on the Bataan oil spill.

A total of three ships are leaking oil into the waters of Bataan as of writing: the MTKR Terranova, the MTKR Jason Bradley and the MV Mirola 1.

The operator of the MTKR Terranova was in attendance. This ship has the largest containment of oil, carrying over 1.4 million liters of oil when it sank.

“In view of the absence of Mr. Rominick Ponesta, ship owner of MTKR Jason Bradley, and Ms. Mary Jane Obaldo, ship owner of MV Mirola 1, despite being notified of today's hearing, I move that subpoena be issued to the aforementioned persons,” Sen. Cynthia Villar said.

“We are looking at a picture, a canvas of government neglect, producing misery to our fisherfolk and seeking government solution,” Sen. Francis Tolentino said.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, siphoning operations have already begun for the MTKR Terranova, which sank on July 24. Operations were delayed due to foul weather. The salvage company also had to create and install metal valves to allow the siphoning of the oil.

The sinking of the MTKR Jason Bradley was reported two days later. It sank while it was anchored, being swept away by inclement weather caused by Super Typhoon Carina. The MV Mirola Uno, on the other hand, did not sink but it did run aground.

The PCG and the Department of Justice are currently investigating the threeway vessel incident. Authorities suspect that the ships were involved in oil smuggling.