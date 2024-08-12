Viral photo of Sara Duterte at airport not from MIAA — DOTr chief

Vice President Sara Duterte leaves for Munich, Germany yesterday with her family on an Emirates Air flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

MANILA, Philippines — The photo of Vice President Sara Duterte at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport during the onslaught of Typhoon Carina did not come from the Manila International Airport Authority, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Monday.

Bautista clarified that the photo of the vice president was not taken from the airport's CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage.

"Hindi galing sa CCTV 'yun ng MIAA (That didn't come from the CCTV of MIAA)," Bautista told reporters.

This comes after Duterte alleged in an open letter on July 29 that "video footage" of her leaving the airport was taken from a place that only NAIA personnel had access to.

Duterte condemned the release of the footage as "malicious" and said it endangered her and her family's safety.

The photo of Duterte at the airport was first bared in a Manila Bulletin report on July 24 saying that Duterte and her family departed for Germany early morning that day.

A day later, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) confirmed that Duterte was on a "personal trip" abroad with family, which was approved by the Office of the President on July 9. The statement did not mention the photo or confirm whether Duterte left for Germany.

The OVP said the timing of Duterte's travel was "unfortunate" but said the office had already mobilized relief operations for those affected by the typhoon.

On July 28, Duterte was reported to have met with members of the pro-Duterte Hakbang ng Maisug group in Munich, Germany.

The OVP has yet to officially confirm when or if Duterte has already returned to the Philippines.

Duterte resigned as Department of Education secretary and stepped down from all Cabinet positions on July 19, marking her final and most public breakaway from her 2022 UniTeam alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The vice president did not attend Marcos' third State of the Nation Address — a first during her term.