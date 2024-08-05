^

Controversial 'Bagong Pilipinas' hymn sung at Senate despite exemption

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 6:07pm
Employees enter the Senate of the Philippines as seen in this photo release on Monday, Aug 5, 2024.
Senate PRIB / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The controversial "Bagong Pilipinas" hymn was sung  on Monday at the Senate of the Philippines, an institution that is exempt from adopting the presidential order.

In June, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered government agencies, local government units, and public schools to include the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge in their flag ceremonies. The choice is optional for Congress, but the House of Representatives has already adopted the practice.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said in the Senate plenary session that Republic Act 8491, or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, already dictates what needs to be recited at flag ceremonies.

"I was informed that this morning, the Senate officially adopted the singing and recital of the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge in our flag ceremony. In light of this, I am reiterating my position that mandating all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including GOCCs and educational institutions, to sing and recite the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge as lodged in Memorandum Circular No. 52 is invalid," Pimentel said.

Questioning its validity

Pimentel said the Office of the President had no authority to create a new hymn or pledge, especially since the measure did not go through the proper legislative process.

"A mere memorandum circular is not sufficient. You know, my dear friends, ladies and gentlemen, when you are forced to sing a hymn, forced to recite a pledge, this already involves your way of thinking, the way of thinking of our people," Pimentel said.

Fellow opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros echoed Pimentel's statement, saying that efforts of unity should not be a cause for further division.

"Galangin po natin ang pagkakaisa ng lahat sa pag-awit ng Lupang Hinirang at pagpapanata ng Panata sa Watawat," Hontiveros said. (Let us respect the unity of all when singing the national anthem and swearing the patriotic oath.)

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino was the special speaker for the Senate's Monday Flag Ceremony that day, but he said he missed the portion where the Bagong Pilipinas hymn was sung. Tolentino explained that he was late.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said the opposition lawmakers' concerns were noted and will be taken up with Senate President Francis Escudero.

