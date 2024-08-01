DOJ confident Timor-Leste court will uphold Teves' extradition despite new plea

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice expressed confidence that Timor-Leste's justice system will uphold its ruling granting the Philippine government's extradition request for expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., despite the latter's recent plea to petition the decision.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano revealed in an ambush interview on Wednesday morning that Teves' camp filed two appeals. The first one, similar to a petition to nullify a judgment, questioned the process and the testimony of witnesses. However, the Court of Appeals denied the petition.

Timor-Leste's Tribunal de Recursos, the counterpart of the Philippines' appellate court, had already granted the Philippines' extradition request in June, but Teves' camp countered it through a motion for reconsideration filed on July 26.

Timor-Leste's appellate court, however, denied Teves' first plea, prompting his camp to file another motion for reconsideration on the merits of the case.

"There's little they can argue beyond what they have already presented before. That's why we are highly confident that we will once again receive confirmation of the initial decision," Clavano said in a mix of Filipino and English.

In March, Teves was arrested in Timor-Leste’s capital Dili by virtue of the Interpol’s red list requested by the Philippine government.

Upon his return, Teves will face several criminal cases, including one related to the killing of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in March 2023, and several other criminal raps related to a series of killings in 2019.

Along with his brother, who was arrested on June 20, 2024, Teves is also facing terrorism financing charges. On Aug. 16, 2023, Teves was expelled from the House of Representatives for "disorderly conduct" after being tagged as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council.