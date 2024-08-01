^

Headlines

DOJ confident Timor-Leste court will uphold Teves' extradition despite new plea

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 6:30pm
DOJ confident Timor-Leste court will uphold Teves' extradition despite new plea
This photo shows Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District).
Facebook / Congressman A. Teves

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice expressed confidence that Timor-Leste's justice system will uphold its ruling granting the Philippine government's extradition request for expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., despite the latter's recent plea to petition the decision.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano revealed in an ambush interview on Wednesday morning that Teves' camp filed two appeals. The first one, similar to a petition to nullify a judgment, questioned the process and the testimony of witnesses. However, the Court of Appeals denied the petition.

Timor-Leste's Tribunal de Recursos, the counterpart of the Philippines' appellate court, had already granted the Philippines' extradition request in June, but Teves' camp countered it through a motion for reconsideration filed on July 26.

Timor-Leste's appellate court, however, denied Teves' first plea, prompting his camp to file another motion for reconsideration on the merits of the case.

"There's little they can argue beyond what they have already presented before. That's why we are highly confident that we will once again receive confirmation of the initial decision," Clavano said in a mix of Filipino and English.

In March, Teves was arrested in Timor-Leste’s capital Dili by virtue of the Interpol’s red list requested by the Philippine government.

Upon his return, Teves will face several criminal cases, including one related to the killing of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in March 2023, and several other criminal raps related to a series of killings in 2019.

Along with his brother, who was arrested on June 20, 2024, Teves is also facing terrorism financing charges. On Aug. 16, 2023, Teves was expelled from the House of Representatives for "disorderly conduct" after being tagged as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

 

 

vuukle comment

ARNOLFO TEVES JR

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

EXTRADITION

TEVES

TIMOR-LESTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

12 hours ago
China on Wednesday warned the Philippines it risks "greater insecurity for itself", after the United States said it would...
Headlines
fbtw
Alfredo Pascual resigns as DTI chief

Alfredo Pascual resigns as DTI chief

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
DTI Secretary Alfred Pascual has resigned from his post.
Headlines
fbtw
Pascual quits as DTI chief

Pascual quits as DTI chief

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual has resigned from his Cabinet post, the Presidential Communications Office announced ye...
Headlines
fbtw
Trillanes files drug smuggling, graft charges vs Paolo Duterte, 9 others
play

Trillanes files drug smuggling, graft charges vs Paolo Duterte, 9 others

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV on Wednesday filed drug and graft complaints against Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City, 1st...
Headlines
fbtw
Drug smuggling raps filed vs Polong Duterte, Sara&rsquo;s husband

Drug smuggling raps filed vs Polong Duterte, Sara’s husband

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, former Bureau of Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and lawyer Manases Carpio...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Interpol asked to track Bato dela Rosa, 4 'drug war' cops, says Trillanes

Interpol asked to track Bato dela Rosa, 4 'drug war' cops, says Trillanes

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has asked Interpol to put out an alert on five former ranking police officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Controversial bond requirement back in proposed Magna Carta for Seafarers

Controversial bond requirement back in proposed Magna Carta for Seafarers

3 hours ago
For the third time, both the House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday ratified the bicameral conference committee...
Headlines
fbtw
Changes to Manila Bay spell ecological, economic costs &mdash; DENR

Changes to Manila Bay spell ecological, economic costs — DENR

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
However, Loyzaga fell short of saying if reclamation activities themselves could worsen the flooding along areas in Manila...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to decide on Senate's call to suspend PUV modernization

Marcos to decide on Senate's call to suspend PUV modernization

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
"We will say that it continues because that's the order of the president, that's the order of the [transportation] secre...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with