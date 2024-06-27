^

Teves to be extradited to Philippines — DOJ

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 9:50pm
Teves to be extradited to Philippines — DOJ
This photo shows Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District).
Facebook / Congressman A. Teves

MANILA, Philippines — Arnolfo Teves Jr. is expected to be returned to the Philippines as Timor-Leste authorities granted the country's extradition request for the expelled lawmaker.

This has been confirmed by Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Mico Clavano with reporters on Thursday evening.

“The Department of Justice confirms the grant of the extradition request made by the Philippine government. The information was relayed to us by the Attorney-General of Timor Leste. We have won,” Clavano said.

“We look forward to the arrival of Mr. Teves so that he may finally face the charges against him in our local courts,” he added.

However, the Justice department has yet to disclose the exact date for the lawmaker’s extradition.

Upon return, Teves will be facing several criminal cases, one of which is related to the killing of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in March 2023. 

The lawmaker is also facing several other criminal raps related to a series of killings in 2019.

The lawmaker and his brother, Pryde Henry Teves, who was nabbed on June 20, were designated as terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council. 

Teves has been in detention in Timor-Leste since March by virtue of the Interpol red list against him. This will be the first time he will face the charges lodged against him in Philippine courts. 

 According to Teves' legal counsel, Ferdinand Topacio, they will appeal the decision of Timor-Leste's Tribunal de Recursos.

"For one, the judgment is still appealable, a recourse that we have every intention of taking. Then we still have the option of political asylum," Topacio said in a message with reporters. 

