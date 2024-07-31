House OKs bill allowing use of medical cannabis

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on final reading a bill that allows the use of medical marijuana for the treatment of various ailments.

In a 177-9-9 vote, lawmakers voted to pass House Bill 10439, which permits the use of medical marijuana or medical cannabis for qualified patients, which can only be availed with the prescription and supervision of an accredited physician.

The measure establishes the Medical Cannabis Office to issue a prescription on the use of medical cannabis upon prior clearance from the Dangerous Drugs Board that the physician is not included in the dangerous drugs watch list of the agency.

House committee on dangerous drugs chairperson Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte) said that the use of marijuana in other forms will remain illegal and punishable by law.

Barbers said the proposed law only allows for qualified physicians who meet certain requirements to issue prescriptions.



The bill lists the following medical conditions that will allow the use of medical marijuana