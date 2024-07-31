^

House OKs bill allowing use of medical cannabis

July 31, 2024 | 10:52am
House OKs bill allowing use of medical cannabis
Cannabis plant.
MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on final reading a bill that allows the use of medical marijuana for the treatment of various ailments.

In a 177-9-9 vote, lawmakers voted to pass House Bill 10439, which permits the use of medical marijuana or medical cannabis for qualified patients, which can only be availed with the prescription and supervision of an accredited physician.

The measure establishes the Medical Cannabis Office to issue a prescription on the use of medical cannabis upon prior clearance from the Dangerous Drugs Board that the physician is not included in the dangerous drugs watch list of the agency.

House committee on dangerous drugs chairperson Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte) said that the use of marijuana in other forms will remain illegal and punishable by law.

Barbers said the proposed law only allows for qualified physicians who meet certain requirements to issue prescriptions.  
 
The bill lists the following medical conditions that will allow the use of medical marijuana 

  • cancer
  • glaucoma
  • multiple sclerosis
  • damage to the nervous system of the spinal cord, with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity
  • epilepsy
  • positive status for human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome
  • post-traumatic stress disorder
  • rheumatoid arthritis "or similar chronic autoimmune inflammatory disorders" 
  • diseases that require hospice care admission; 
  • other conditions that may be identified by the Department of Health through the Medical Cannabis Office

