Race against time: 7 days to contain Bataan oil spill from sunken tanker

Photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard shows part of the motor tanker Terra Nova after it sank in Manila Bay yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Seven days could make all the difference as the Philippine government rushes to prevent a large-scale environmental catastrophe.

The MT Terra Nova, containing 1.4 million liters of oil, is a ticking time bomb. Admiral Armando Balilo, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), said the leaking oil is likely from the vessel's fuel, not its cargo.

“We’re racing against time to siphon the oil and avoid an environmental catastrophe,” Balilo said at a press briefing on Friday.

Balilo said that once siphoning begins, it could be done in seven days. However, it is not clear yet when the siphoning could begin. While the PCG is working with the MT Terra Nova’s parent company and a salvaging company, the inclement weather and strong waves remain to be hindrances.

“Pinaghahandaan natin ang worst-case scenario. Hindi siya ma-siphon kaagad at magkaroon ng butas yung barko,” Balilo added. (We are preparing for the worst-case scenario: that it will not be siphoned immediately and the ship will leak.)

Balilo referenced the MT Princess Empress oil spill in Oriental Mindoro in 2023, which carried around 800,000 liters of oil. The oil spill plunged local towns in a state of calamity, disrupting livelihood and poisoning the marine environment.

According to Balilo, the Princess Empress spilled oil faster as it sank deeper, putting more pressure on the tanks. This was not the case for the Terra Nova, as it was in more shallow waters.

Should the MT Terra Nova leak however, its oil spill could reach all the way to the nation’s capital and surrounding areas.

“Imagine niyo ano magiging effect nito. At ngayon papunta ng Manila. Hindi magiging maganda,” Balilo said. (Imagine the effect of this. It will not be good.)

According to the surviving crew’s testimonies, they had the go signal to begin their voyage despite Super Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) battering Luzon with rain, as there was no storm signal warning at the time.

However, the strong waves forced them to go back, Balilo said. They had attempted to return to their port but the ship was already experiencing mechanical problems.

Another ship attempted to tow the Terra Nova back to port but the rope snapped and the oil tanker lost control. At that point, the crew abandoned the ship after securing the tankers.

Balilo said these details are still subject for verification. The PCG said it will conduct a joint investigation with the Maritime Industry Authority.

Fisherfolk, environmental groups demand fast action

Different environmental groups and fishing communities sounded the alarm on the disaster.

Fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA expressed its concern, saying that it is coordinating with its Bataan chapter to make an independent report.



“Fisherfolk across Manila Bay are already enduring numerous environmental crises such as the adverse effects of reclamation and dredging, and the recent onslaught of Typhoon Carina and Habagat. We can’t afford another ecological disaster if this oil spill escalates across our fishing grounds,” PAMALAKAYA Vice Chairperson Ronnel Arambulo said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Protect Verde Island Passage (Protect VIP) network also slammed the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as this was already the second major oil spill under his term.

“President Marcos showcased the administration’s climate agenda, including adaptation and disaster response, in the recent SONA (State of the Nation Address). Days later, the real state of the nation is already showing,” said the Lead Convenor of the Protect VIP Fr. Edwin Gariguez.

“With no time to recover yet from last year’s oil spill and the harsh heat of El Nino, provinces around the Verde Island Passage, along with Metro Manila and many other areas in the country, are now under a state of calamity due to Super Typhoon Carina. Now, another oil spill disaster is also in sight,” he added.