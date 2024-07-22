Marcos put emphasis on ‘experiential tourism’ for industry growth

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (C) delivers the annual State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — “The focus is now on ‘experiential tourism’.”

This was what President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized in his third State of the Nation Address on Monday.

He cited that the tourism challenge has already evolved and now requires a “multi-faceted strategy.”

“Food, culture, heritage and the arts, education, halal and Islamic traditions, dive, cruise, farm and eco-tourism, even sports, now have become potent subjects and products of a nation’s tourism,” he said.

“This is an imperative that we elevate and expand our understanding of the ‘one town, one product’, or OTOP, concept. It must not inhibit, but rather, inspire. We must not rest content to have just “one”. Rather, we must seek the 'optimal' number of high-quality products and services, which at the same time showcase our community’s distinctive history, traditions, and talents,” Marcos added in his speech.

The president’s vision for the tourism industry is in line with the Department of Tourism’s findings last year when its market survey showed that the preference of travelers changed post-COVID-19 pandemic and are now after experience or going beyond leisure.

While promoting experiential tourism is not new and has been previously pushed through an international video campaign dubbed “Experience Philippines” in 2017, the DOT under Tourism Secretary Frasco answered to the demand and launched programs encouraging more tourists to experience the country.

In response to Marcos’ SONA, Frasco said she agrees that the tourism challenge has evolved and currently needs multifaceted strategy. She also concurs with the president’s pronouncement that the Filipino brand shall be introduced in every visitor’s journey.

“This resonates with our ongoing efforts to promote our culture and identity and aligns perfectly with the strategic direction we have been actively pursuing anchored on the National Tourism Development Plan 2023 to 2028,” Frasco said.

The tourism cited that her agency takes pride in showcasing the diverse offerings of the country through the following programs:

Philippine Experience Program

The Philippine Eatsperience

The Filipino Brand of Service Excellence Training Program

Tourist Rest Areas

These include the development of specialized tourism segments such as Dive Tourism, Gastronomy Tourism, Cruise Tourism, and Halal Tourism, among others.

“Through these endeavors, and collaborative initiatives under the inspiring leadership of President Marcos, we are dedicated to showcasing to the world the many reasons to Love the Philippines,” Frasco said.

In June last year, the DOT launched the first edition of PEP in Davao to promote the region’s unique offerings. The program seeks to highlight Philippines’ culture and heritage and diverse regions, ensuring that equal opportunities are spread across regions.

The DOT has so far brought PEP to nine regions.

Aside from experiential tourism, Marcos also stressed infrastructure and digital reforms to enhance the overall tourist experience. These include deployment of more e-gates at international airports and the implementation of Philippine e-visa on other tourist source markets like India.