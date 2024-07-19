^

Headlines

China activates 'emergency mechanism' after arrest of 79 workers in Bulacan

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 4:20pm
China activates 'emergency mechanism' after arrest of 79 workers in Bulacan
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrests at least 79 Chinese nationals at a factory in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan on Thursday. According to NBI Director Jaime Santiago, 36 of them were undocumented and only 23 were carrying a tourist Visa.
Mark Ernest Villeza / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese embassy in Manila "immediately activated" its "emergency mechanism" after at least 79 Chinese nationals were apprehended by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) during a raid on a factory in Bulacan on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday morning, the Chinese embassy said Ambassador Huang Xilian and other embassy leaders reached out to Philippine officials to safeguard the safety and rights of the Chinese nationals.

"The embassy urged the Philippines to handle the case in accordance with the law, and to fully protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals," the statement read, according to the English translation posted by the Global Times, the English-language newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party. 

The Chinese embassy has yet to post the English translation of its statement.

On Thursday, the NBI arrested at least 79 Chinese nationals, around 36 of whom were reportedly undocumented while 23 only had tourist visas, according to a Philippine Star report. 

The Chinese workers were employed by Shanxi Hydraulic Engineering construction company, which supplies water pipes to water concessionaires, according to a News5 report.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the company's employment practices indicate "prejudice" against Filipinos and questioned the need to employ foreigners. 

Company CEO Zhang Hong Tao said they also employed Filipino staff and were already processing the missing documents for the Chinese nationals.

Philippine laws require all foreign nationals to obtain a work visa from the Bureau of Immigration before being employed.

The arrest comes after the Department of Foreign Affairs tightened its rules for the issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals in May after it discovered fraudulently obtained passports and visas used for the illegal entry and overstay of foreigners in the Philippines.

vuukle comment

CHINESE EMBASSY

IMMIGRATION

NBI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Work-life balance index: Philippines ranks 59th of 60 countries

Work-life balance index: Philippines ranks 59th of 60 countries

22 hours ago
The Philippines obtained the second worst work-life balance score among 60 countries analyzed in the latest report of a global...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
NBI nabs 79 Chinese in Bulacan factory raid

NBI nabs 79 Chinese in Bulacan factory raid

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation apprehended at least 79 Chinese nationals in a raid on a factory in San Jose del Monte,...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara declines to campaign for Marcos, Duterte allies in 2025 elections

VP Sara declines to campaign for Marcos, Duterte allies in 2025 elections

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday said she no longer has any interest in serving in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: LPA to bring rains until weekend

PAGASA: LPA to bring rains until weekend

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The low-pressure area near Occidental Mindoro is expected to continue bringing rains over parts of the country until the weekend,...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo brothers, Go lead OCTA senatorial survey

Tulfo brothers, Go lead OCTA senatorial survey

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Two brothers of incumbent Sen. Raffy Tulfo are the most preferred candidates for senator in the lates
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Medical groups: Return unused PhilHealth funds

Medical groups: Return unused PhilHealth funds

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
More than 35 medical groups are urging President Marcos to order the return of the full amount of the Philippine Health Insurance...
Headlines
fbtw
New tactics eyed in resupply mission

New tactics eyed in resupply mission

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
A month after getting disrupted by the Chinese, another supply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal is being readied,...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden gets COVID-19, may quit race if&hellip;

Biden gets COVID-19, may quit race if…

16 hours ago
US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms Wednesday, shortly after conceding he would consider dropping...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Government aid to farmers, fishers will reduce prices&rsquo;

‘Government aid to farmers, fishers will reduce prices’

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Financial assistance to farmers and fisherfolk and rice distribution will result in substantial price reduction of basic commodities,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Flood of chicken imports led to local raisers&rsquo; losses&rsquo;

‘Flood of chicken imports led to local raisers’ losses’

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The United Broiler Raisers Association yesterday blamed the flooding of imported frozen chicken on the losses suffered by...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with