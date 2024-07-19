China activates 'emergency mechanism' after arrest of 79 workers in Bulacan

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrests at least 79 Chinese nationals at a factory in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan on Thursday. According to NBI Director Jaime Santiago, 36 of them were undocumented and only 23 were carrying a tourist Visa.

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese embassy in Manila "immediately activated" its "emergency mechanism" after at least 79 Chinese nationals were apprehended by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) during a raid on a factory in Bulacan on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday morning, the Chinese embassy said Ambassador Huang Xilian and other embassy leaders reached out to Philippine officials to safeguard the safety and rights of the Chinese nationals.

"The embassy urged the Philippines to handle the case in accordance with the law, and to fully protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals," the statement read, according to the English translation posted by the Global Times, the English-language newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Chinese embassy has yet to post the English translation of its statement.

On Thursday, the NBI arrested at least 79 Chinese nationals, around 36 of whom were reportedly undocumented while 23 only had tourist visas, according to a Philippine Star report.

The Chinese workers were employed by Shanxi Hydraulic Engineering construction company, which supplies water pipes to water concessionaires, according to a News5 report.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the company's employment practices indicate "prejudice" against Filipinos and questioned the need to employ foreigners.

Company CEO Zhang Hong Tao said they also employed Filipino staff and were already processing the missing documents for the Chinese nationals.

Philippine laws require all foreign nationals to obtain a work visa from the Bureau of Immigration before being employed.

The arrest comes after the Department of Foreign Affairs tightened its rules for the issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals in May after it discovered fraudulently obtained passports and visas used for the illegal entry and overstay of foreigners in the Philippines.