^

Headlines

Why ASEAN stays silent on South China Sea ruling 8 years on

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 15, 2024 | 11:48am
Why ASEAN stays silent on South China Sea ruling 8 years on
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the 10th ASEAN-US Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 12, 2022.
PIA photo / Released

MANILA, Philippines — After major clashes between Chinese and Filipino vessels, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been trying to marshal support from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to take a more active role and lead diplomatic proceedings to ease tensions in the region.

The president has so far been consistent in invoking "ASEAN centrality," suggesting the regional bloc be the primary driver of negotiations and conflict resolution among countries with competing territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Countries in ASEAN, in Marcos' words, must "resoundingly [reject] misguided interpretations that paint our region as a mere theater of geopolitical rivalries," according to his speech delivered at the last Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defense summit.

Meanwhile, ASEAN has remained largely muted about the 2016 Hague ruling that rejected China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea as having no basis in international law, choosing instead to call for peace, security and stability with respect to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

What is keeping the 10-member bloc of Southeast Asian nations silent, and what does this mean for the Marcos administration's plan to tap more regional allies to counter Chinese intimidation?

ASEAN members' economic interests

Out of the 26 governments that have publicly called for the 2016 ruling to be respected, the Philippines is the only Southeast Asian nation among them, according to the latest tracker of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative as of November 2023. 

"ASEAN naturally has a hard time making a collective stand on the SCS issue because member states have divergent interests and economic dependence on China," Justin Baquisal, a geopolitical analyst for FACTS Asia told Philstar.com.

Some ASEAN members have chosen to prioritize their relationship with China, making them hesitant to challenge Beijing's intimidation to protect their own national interests, he added.

Not all ASEAN members, moreover, have a stake in South China Sea's legal issues. Of the 10 ASEAN members, only four are official claimants against China, namely the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.

Julio Amador III, FACTS founder and the head of a geopolitical consultancy, said the Philippines' decision to downplay the arbitral ruling under then-President Rodrigo Duterte has contributed to ASEAN's subdued response.

 In 2021, Duterte undermined the Philippines' legal win against China in an attempt to court more Chinese loans and investments, calling the Hague ruling a mere "piece of paper" he can "throw away."

"Since the Philippines was not going to be  oud about it, the ASEAN member-states may have decided that it was not in their best interest to be more robust on the topic if the Philippines was not going to do so," Amador told Philstar.com.

"If you look at the joint communiques and [statements] by the chairperson, there were some vague references to international law, and UNCLOS occasionally," he added.

Sending China a message

But the Philippines is not isolated in its attempts to stand up against China's increasing encroachment on its maritime areas.

Baquisal said: "Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam have repeatedly asserted the need for a rules-based resolution of disputes; like the Philippines, Vietnam has asserted the primacy of UNCLOS, which is the basis for the 2016 arbitration ruling."

During the Shangri-La Dialogue, where Marcos expressed his intent to continue working with ASEAN and China towards a code of conduct anchored in the UNCLOS, other Southeast Asian countries also "affirmed the need to be governed by UNCLOS." 

"Obviously such an affirmation may be perceived my the Philippines as too non-committal and evades the issue of China's violations of UNCLOS. Still, even if ASEAN countries do not directly support the Philippines, I think the regional climate now has more awareness about UNCLOS," Baquisal said. "It will take time - possibly years - for the region to slowly make assertions consistent with UNCLOS and the 2016 ruling."

The analyst also cited Vietnam as an example of a country that may not directly condemn China for its actions, but remains open to engaging in maritime delimitation talks with Philippines for a diplomatic solution to their competing claims in the contested waters.

"So even if Vietnam does not actively confront China, the fact that it is willing to use UNCLOS to amicably settle with the Philippines is a victory for the Philippines too — that Southeast Asia understands that there is no way to go forward but with rule of law rather than coercion," he said. "There is a normative statement there, and it's a message for China." 

Way forward

While Southeast Asian nations have varying economic and political interests to protect, Amador said the arbitral award stands to benefit all ASEAN member-states by invalidating China's invisible nine-dash line.

Nowadays, the Philippines has to work doubly hard to ensure that the arbitration will be included in the ASEAN's joint communiques and statements issued by the chairperson, Amador said.

Fresh from its legal victory, the Philippines in 2016 tried to push for the arbitration ruling to be included in the ASEAN's joint communique against China's territorial expansion in the region. In the end, the ruling was left out of the joint communique after Cambodia, a staunch ally of Beijing, rejected its wording. This led the Philippines to back down from the effort.

Baquisal said that China is banking on a "divide-and-conquer approach" with ASEAN members, who are expected to agree on the lowest common denominator on any issue. This is "hard to achieve for contentious issues like the South China Sea maritime disputes," the analyst added.

Amador said the Philippines should take a more active role in promoting awareness of the 2016 arbitral ruling within ASEAN through public diplomacy efforts such as forums and workshops. 

For Baquisal, the Philippines can also explore avenues for cooperation with other ASEAN members like Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, while being "realistic of the limits of partnership." 

"For example Indonesia and Vietnam have foreign policies of non-alignment, so realistically they will never become a military partner like what the United States is to the Philippines," the analyst said. "But it's worth exploring avenues where we can productively grow the relationship with them."

vuukle comment

ASEAN

ASEAN CENTRALITY

EXPLAINER

NEWS ANALYSIS

SOUTH CHINA SEA

SOUTHEAST ASIA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawmakers seek inquiry into fake Philippine passports

Lawmakers seek inquiry into fake Philippine passports

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Administration lawmakers yesterday vowed to unmask government officials in Davao City who were behind the alleged scheme of...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA outside Philippine may develop into typhoon

LPA outside Philippine may develop into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
A low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility may develop into a typhoon and another cloud cluster outside...
Headlines
fbtw
Koko urges President Marcos: Announce POGO ban during SONA

Koko urges President Marcos: Announce POGO ban during SONA

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
President Marcos’ approval rating will surely soar if he announces in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) a...
Headlines
fbtw
Several DepEd officials resign ahead of Angara&rsquo;s takeover

Several DepEd officials resign ahead of Angara’s takeover

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
As the Department of Education prepares for a new leadership, some officials of the agency have resigned, incoming DepEd secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines shines as &lsquo;premiere global MICE destination&rsquo; at MICECON2024

Philippines shines as ‘premiere global MICE destination’ at MICECON2024

By Rosette Adel | 18 hours ago
MICECON 2024, touted as the biggest gathering of M.I.C.E. (Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, Exhibitions) professionals...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P29/kilo rice at 23 Kadiwa outlets by August

P29/kilo rice at 23 Kadiwa outlets by August

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that P29 per kilo rice will be available in 23 Kadiwa outlets by Aug....
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President Sara showing her desire for presidency this early &ndash; lawmaker

Vice President Sara showing her desire for presidency this early – lawmaker

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
It may have been a slip of the tongue. The cat, nevertheless, is out of the bag, so to speak.
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Tycoon Enrique Razon not arrested after &lsquo;recent interview&rsquo;

Fact check: Tycoon Enrique Razon not arrested after ‘recent interview’

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
The tycoon is currently not involved in any criminal cases nor has any warrant of arrest issued by any court in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't asked to release list of non-environmentally acceptable products

Gov't asked to release list of non-environmentally acceptable products

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
In a 44-page decision by the former tenth division special division of five promulgated on July 9, 2024, the appellate court...
Headlines
fbtw
San Diego Sports Arena among inspiration for Clark stadium project &mdash; CIAC

San Diego Sports Arena among inspiration for Clark stadium project — CIAC

By Rosette Adel | 20 hours ago
Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC), the developer of Clark aviation complex that oversees the functions of Clark International...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with