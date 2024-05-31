^

Senate report on divorce bill gains support from senators

Delon Porcalla - Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 9:06am
Senate report on divorce bill gains support from senators
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Loren Legarda on Thursday expressed openness to legalize divorce after signing the committee report of the Senate version of the divorce bill.

At a press briefing, the former Senate president pro tempore said she signed the committee report on the proposed “Dissolution of Marriage Act” that hurdled the Senate women, children, family relations and gender equality panel last year.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros was the main proponent of the Senate version of the divorce bill. Backers of the measure include Sens. Robin Padilla, Grace Poe, Imee Marcos, Pia Cayetano and Raffy Tulfo.

Hontiveros, Poe, Cayetano, Marcos, Tulfo and Padilla and JV Ejercito also signed the report.

Poe and Cayetano said they signed the report to propose amendments during interpellation at the plenary.

 Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III also signed the report with the intention to interpellate.

“My signature implies that I want it discussed because it might be the right time for divorce, that it could be a way to help both abused women and men,” Legarda said

“The version of the bill should also be open, acceptable, and accessible to poor families who could not afford a lawyer. Maybe it is time to address the financial and economic cost of divorce,” she added.

Ejercito said he signed the report even though he is still considering his stand. He earlier said he was leaning toward favoring divorce.

Senate President Francis Escudero earlier explained that he opposed the House version of divorce as it lacked a provision allowing the Public Attorney’s Office to take on divorce cases for indigent clients. —  Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Janvic Mateo

