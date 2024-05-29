^

Headlines

Electricity service affected by 'Aghon' back to normal — Meralco

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 4:07pm
This photo shows workers of Meralco fixing electricity cable wires in an affected area of Typhoon Aghon.
Meralco / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Electricity concessionaire Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said that the electricity operations in areas affected by Typhoon Aghon returned to normal.

In a press release on Wednesday, Meralco said that it had restored all of its circuit and primary lines in the areas affected by the typhoon.

Most of the affected areas, according to Meralco, are in Quezon and Laguna while the rest are in parts of Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan.

“With almost 100% service back in all affected areas, we are now down to the last mile as we work on restoring power almost to the remaining households in far-flung areas as part of our mopping up operations,” Joe Zaldarriaga, Meralco’s spokesperson said.

Zaldariagga also urged the customers still without electricity to report to Meralco for electricity to be restored. 

As of Wednesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said that Typhoon Aghon is no longer a threat and is set to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that there were 51,000 individuals affected by the typhoon and six casualties.

ELECTRICITY

MERALCO

TYPHOON

TYPHOON AGHON
