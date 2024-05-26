^

'Aghon' injures 4 in Bicol, affects over 2,700 people

Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 11:24am
'Aghon' injures 4 in Bicol, affects over 2,700 people
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Field Office provided hot meals to 2,313 stranded passengers at the various ports of the region today, May 25, 2024.
DSWD Bicol Field Office / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Four individuals in Bicol region were reportedly injured, and over 2,700 people were affected by Tropical Storm Aghon, the country's disaster agency said on Sunday.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a tree was toppled in Albay province, injuring four people on a passing tricycle.

Over 2,600 people were displaced by Aghon, which was last located over Sariaya town in Quezon province with peak winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 125 kph.

Of the affected population, 523 people sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers, while 2,146 people stayed with their relatives.

The NDRRMC reported that Aghon has affected three airports in Bicol region and 48 seaports across the country.

The government has so far provided P59,119 worth of assistance to affected residents.

Aghon, the country's first cyclone this year, continues to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Luzon on Sunday.

It is expected to traverse the landmass of mainland CALABARZON and Polillo Islands in the next 12 hours. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

AGHON

AGHONPH

BICOL

NDRRMC

WEATHER
