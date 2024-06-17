^

Headlines

Meralco rates down this month

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
June 17, 2024 | 12:00am
Meralco rates down this month
Electric meters are seen at a residential area in Mandaluyong on June 14, 2024.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is lowering electricity rates by P1.9623 per kilowatt-hour this month instead of the earlier announced P0.6436 per kWh increase.

This followed an Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) order to stagger the collection of charges covering purchases from the wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) in four equal monthly installments until September.

The latest adjustment brought Meralco’s overall electricity rate to P9.4516 per kWh in June from the previous month’s P11.4139 per kWh.

Typical households consuming 200 kWh monthly can expect a decrease of around P392 in their electricity bills this month.

“We ask for the understanding of our customers over the delayed bills as we implement the newly issued order of the ERC. Rest assured that Meralco will implement adjusted due dates to give our customers enough time to pay their bills,” Meralco VP and head of corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga said in a statement yesterday.

The adjusted rate this month reportedly reflected a P1.8308 per kWh reduction in generation charge.

Increases in transmission charge and feed-in tariff allowance were retained at P0.1450 per kWh and P0.0474 per kWh, respectively.

Generation charges are expected to increase in the next three months as “we collect the deferred amounts on a staggered basis as a result of the recent developments,” Zaldarriaga advised Meralco customers.

“With these already deferred costs and the recent order of the ERC to also stagger the collection of WESM charges, around P0.77 per kWh will be added every month to the generation charge in the July to September bills,” he added.

Last month, Meralco electricity rates increased by P0.4621 per kWh due to higher generation charges.

vuukle comment

MANILA ELECTRIC CO.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit renews offer of affordable e-jeeps

Chavit renews offer of affordable e-jeeps

By Marichu Villanueva | 2 days ago
Former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson renewed his offer to provide electric jeepneys at much lower...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;We should also arrest Chinese trespassers in EEZ&rsquo;

‘We should also arrest Chinese trespassers in EEZ’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
The Philippines should give China a taste of its own medicine by arresting Chinese “trespassers” in the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Habagat to bring rain showers over Western Visayas, parts of Southern Luzon &mdash; PAGASA

Habagat to bring rain showers over Western Visayas, parts of Southern Luzon — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
In the agency’s latest weather bulletin, it said that partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Scheduled power interruptions in parts of Metro Manila, nearby provinces on June 15-16

LIST: Scheduled power interruptions in parts of Metro Manila, nearby provinces on June 15-16

2 days ago
Residents and businesses in several areas across Metro Manila, Laguna and Cavite should prepare for scheduled power interruptions...
Headlines
fbtw
G7 reaffirms support for Philippines amid sea row

G7 reaffirms support for Philippines amid sea row

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Renewing their demand for China to stop its militarization of the South China Sea, leaders of some of the most powerful democracies...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Car, motorcycle dealers warned vs non-release of plates

Car, motorcycle dealers warned vs non-release of plates

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II yesterday warned car and motorcycle dealers that they may face sanctions...
Headlines
fbtw
Floating solar project to affect over 800 fishers in Laguna de Bay &mdash; group

Floating solar project to affect over 800 fishers in Laguna de Bay — group

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
More than 800 fisherfolk expressed their concern over the potential loss of their livelihood due to the construction of a...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Criminal raps vs Guo to be filed this week &ndash; PAOCC

Criminal raps vs Guo to be filed this week – PAOCC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
With strong evidence to prove her direct connection with an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Tarlac’s...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Most Pinoys feel no changes in quality of life

SWS: Most Pinoys feel no changes in quality of life

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The quality of life of most Filipinos stayed the same over the past year, with only one in three saying it improved, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with