Nur Misuari convicted of graft over anomalous procurement of educational supplies

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has convicted Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chairman Nur Misuari of two counts of graft charges over the alleged anomalous procurement of Information Technology (IT) educational supplies worth over P77 million.

In a 68-page decision promulgated on Friday, the anti-graft court found Misuari and six co-accused guilty of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The charges stemmed from the procurement of educational materials worth P31 million and P46.26 million.

Misuari and his co-accused have been sentenced to six years and one month to eight years in prison.

According to a report by ABS-CBN, Misuari and the six others were allowed bail amounting to P30,000 per count of graft.

The court acquitted Misuari and his co-accused of malversation of public funds.

Misuari attended the promulgation virtually. The co-accused in the case are: Leovigilda Cinches, Pangalian Maniri, Sittie Aisa Usman, Alladin Usi, Nader Macagaan and Cristeta Ramirez.

The charges stemmed after Misuari, who was the former governor of the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and his co-accused allegedly falsified documents to which certain amounts were paid to two certain firms to procure a "technology package" for educational materials.

Despite the payments, no goods were delivered, resulting in "damage and prejudice to the government and the public interest."

These acts reportedly occurred in 2000 and 2001 during Misuari's tenure as ARMM governor.

Misuari's lawyer, Ma. Victoria Lim-Florido, announced that they would appeal the anti-graft court's decision.

She expressed gratitude that the court appreciated the evidence, leading to Misuari's acquittal on the charge of malversation of public funds, which she described as the "root cause" of the graft charges.