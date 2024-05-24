DMW: Pinoy in SIA flight to undergo surgery

Officials enter the Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER airplane, which was headed to Singapore from London before making an emergency landing in Bangkok due to severe turbulence, as it is parked on the tarmac at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on May 22, 2024. A 73-year-old British man died and more than 70 people were injured on May 21 in what passengers described as a terrifying scene aboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 that hit severe turbulence, triggering an emergency landing in Bangkok.

MANILA, Philippines — One of five Filipinos aboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 that hit severe air turbulence is set to undergo a medical procedure, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said yesterday.

The Singapore-based overseas Filipino worker (OFW) “is set to undergo surgery Thursday night to address her neck fracture. No word yet on the treatment or surgery options for her back injuries,” the DMW disclosed.

“Her condition remains sensitive but stable,” the agency added.

Severe turbulence hit the plane on May 21, forcing it to divert to Bangkok, Thailand. A 73-year-old British passenger died of a suspected heart attack and at least 30 were injured.

Representatives of the Philippine embassy in Bangkok visited the OFW at the hospital and arrangements are being made for a family member to join her as she recovers.

Another Filipino passenger, male aged 62, was confined in the hospital’s intensive care unit after becoming unconscious. His nephew in Bangkok is assisting him.

A UK-based Filipino staff nurse, her husband and their two-year-old child are all in stable condition.

Singapore Airlines is covering all the expenses of affected passengers, the DMW said.