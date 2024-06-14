^

LIST: Scheduled power interruptions in parts of Metro Manila, nearby provinces on June 15-16

June 14, 2024 | 3:25pm
Meralco linemen upgrade the electrical post and wiring along Fabella Road at Barangay Addition hills in Mandaluyong City on April 21, 2021.
The STAR / Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Residents and businesses in several areas across Metro Manila, Laguna and Cavite should prepare for scheduled power interruptions this weekend, as Meralco undertakes maintenance and infrastructure improvement work. 

In an advisory on their website, Meralco announced the following outages from June 15 to June 16:

June 15, 2024 
Makati City (Poblacion)

  • Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Affected Areas: Portion of Gen. Luna St. from P. Burgos St. to Fermina, Don Pedro, Escuela, Cayco, Mañalac, Enriquez, and Pagulayan Streets. This includes the 7-Eleven Store, Oppa Korean Restaurant, and Elmar Building.
  • Reason: Installation and replacement of facilities, and line reconstruction works.

June 15-16, 2024
Cavite (Gen. Trias City, Tanza, and Noveleta)

  • Time: 11:30 p.m. - 11:59 p.m. (June 15) and 6:00 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. (June 16)
  • Affected Areas: Portions of Gen. Trias Drive from Alfamart - San Juan Gen Trias to Antero Soriano Highway
  • Portions of Antero Soriano Highway from Tanza to Gen. Antonio St., including various barangays in Noveleta and Tanza.
     
  • Time: 12 a.m - 6 a.m (June 16)
  • Affected Areas: Portions of Advincula Ave. from Meralco - Lancaster substation to Arnaldo Highway; various subdivisions and barangays in Gen. Trias City.
  • Reason: Installation and replacement of facilities, line reconstruction, and reconductoring works.

June 16, 2024
Laguna (Cabuyao City)

  • Time: 12:01 a.m - 5 a.m
  • Affected Areas: Portion of Mamatid Road from near April’s Flower Shop to Dali Everyday Grocery Store, including Saint Joseph Village 3 and Oroville Subdivision in Bgy. Mamatid.
  • Reason: Installation and replacement of poles, and line reconductoring works.

Laguna (Calamba City)

  • Time: 9 a.m - 5 p.m.
  • Affected Areas: Portion of Ridge Ave. including Meralco – CIPP substation and CIPP Deepwell #7 in Carmelray Industrial Park 2, Bgy. Punta.
  • Reason: Preventive maintenance and testing works in Meralco – CIPP substation.

Quezon City (Novaliches)

  • Time: 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • Affected Areas: Portion of Abbey St. from Don Julio Gregorio St. to Narra St. in Bgy. Sauyo.
  • Reason: Line reconstruction works.


Pasay City and Manila (Malate)

  • Time: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
  • Affected Areas: Portion of Roxas Blvd. from Manila Yacht Club to CCP Complex, including key locations such as the Philippine Navy Headquarters and Department of Finance in Malate.

Harbor Square, PDDCP, Coconut Palace, parts of CCP Complex, PICC, and Sofitel Philippine Plaza.

  • Time: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
  • Affected Areas: Portion of F. B. Harrison St. from Pablo Ocampo Sr. St. (Vito Cruz) to various surrounding streets in Pasay City.
  • Reason: Replacement of badly leaning poles and line reconductoring works.


Meralco advises all affected customers to take necessary precautions and arrangements ahead of the scheduled power outages.

