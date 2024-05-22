'Magic 7' bloc to remain independent — Zubiri

Former Senate president Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri gives his privilege speech on the change of leadership in the Senate on May 20, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — When asked by reporters if Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and the six senators who did not vote for Francis “Chiz” Escudero as Senate president would join the minority bloc led by Sens. Koko Pimentel and Risa Hontiveros, they responded that they were still considering their options.

Those who supported Zubiri were Sens. Loren Legarda, Joel Villanueva, JV Ejercito, Sonny Angara, Sherwin Gatchalian and Nancy Binay.

“What we talked about is that our seven-member bloc would be independent. Call us whatever you want – Magic 7. Our bond as seatmates just became stronger,” Zubiri said.

“We’re still studying all possibilities. I can only speak for myself that I could join the minority. There are some committees being offered to me as well by the new leadership. I’m also studying that option. As of this time, we are seven independent senators,” Villanueva said.

A day after he assumed the helm of the Senate, Escudero said there would be no rigodon yet in the Senate committee chairmanships.

He said some senators could still pursue the investigation of their respective committees, including the probe in the so-called PDEA leaks by the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

“The change of Senate president is always arrived at through a gentlemanly conduct…the Senate President is not removed, only resigning. So, there is no need for declaring vacant so it’s seamless, it’s not messy,” Escudero said. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Helen Flores, Evelyn Macairan, Delon Porcalla