^

Headlines

Marcos expresses condolences for death of Iranian President Raisi

Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 6:27pm
Marcos expresses condolences for death of Iranian President Raisi
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting with his Azeri counterpart ahead of the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi, the third dam jointly built by Iran and Azerbaijan on the Aras River. A helicopter in the convoy of the Iranian president was involved in "an accident" in East Azerbaijan province on May 19, state televsion reported, without specifying if the president was on board.
Photo by Iranian Presidency / AFP

Manila, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his condolences to the people of Iran and the Iranian government following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially to the families and loved ones of the late President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in this traffic incident. The Filipino people mourn with you and will keep you in our prayers during this difficult time," Marcos said in a statement released by the Presidential Communications Office.

The crash occurred on Sunday in a foggy mountain region in western Iran. Iranian authorities confirmed the deaths on Monday after rescue teams found the wreckage.

State television in Iran announced the death of Raisi, highlighting his service to the country. His tenure was marked by mass protests, economic challenges due to U.S. sanctions, and increasing tensions with Israel.

The crash also claimed the life of Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, known for his anti-Israel stance and skepticism towards the West, along with seven other officials, including the pilot and bodyguards. The helicopter lost contact with ground control during a return trip from an inauguration event near the Azerbaijan border. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

IRAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Despite rains, extreme heat seen in 36 areas today

Despite rains, extreme heat seen in 36 areas today

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
At least 36 areas can still experience “danger” heat index of between 46 and 42 degrees Celsius today, despite...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

1 day ago
Guo posted photos of her and Marcos last week after the chief executive claimed to be unaware of her existence. Additional...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG calls China&rsquo;s trespass rule &lsquo;empty threat&rsquo;

PCG calls China’s trespass rule ‘empty threat’

5 hours ago
China has authorized its coast guard to detain foreigners suspected of “trespassing” within its claimed borders...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Dengue cases down nationwide

DOH: Dengue cases down nationwide

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The DOH reported that cases decreased to 5,211 between April 7 and April 20, down from 5,380 between March 24 and April ...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagcor issues 40 licenses to rebranded POGOs

Pagcor issues 40 licenses to rebranded POGOs

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
State gaming regulator and operator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has issued a total of 40 licenses to so-called...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Only Ombudsman, Sangguniang Panlalawigan authorized to issue preventive suspension &mdash; DILG chief

Only Ombudsman, Sangguniang Panlalawigan authorized to issue preventive suspension — DILG chief

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government stressed that it does not have the power to impose a preventive suspension...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte execs skip House hearing on 'secret deal' with China

Duterte execs skip House hearing on 'secret deal' with China

4 hours ago
Tupas said, without naming who, that besides Medialdea, "one provided an explanation through another channel," while the other...
Headlines
fbtw
Australian tagged as Sinaloa cartel member nabbed for drug smuggling

Australian tagged as Sinaloa cartel member nabbed for drug smuggling

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the Australian national is a subject of an Interpol red notice due...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys to continue fishing in Panatag

Pinoys to continue fishing in Panatag

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Filipino fisherfolk will not be cowed and will continue to fish in Panatag Shoal despite China’s empowering of its coast...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with