Marcos expresses condolences for death of Iranian President Raisi

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting with his Azeri counterpart ahead of the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi, the third dam jointly built by Iran and Azerbaijan on the Aras River. A helicopter in the convoy of the Iranian president was involved in "an accident" in East Azerbaijan province on May 19, state televsion reported, without specifying if the president was on board.

Manila, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his condolences to the people of Iran and the Iranian government following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially to the families and loved ones of the late President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in this traffic incident. The Filipino people mourn with you and will keep you in our prayers during this difficult time," Marcos said in a statement released by the Presidential Communications Office.

The crash occurred on Sunday in a foggy mountain region in western Iran. Iranian authorities confirmed the deaths on Monday after rescue teams found the wreckage.

State television in Iran announced the death of Raisi, highlighting his service to the country. His tenure was marked by mass protests, economic challenges due to U.S. sanctions, and increasing tensions with Israel.

The crash also claimed the life of Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, known for his anti-Israel stance and skepticism towards the West, along with seven other officials, including the pilot and bodyguards. The helicopter lost contact with ground control during a return trip from an inauguration event near the Azerbaijan border. — with a report from Agence France-Presse