Confirmation hearings of Cacdac, 33 military officials set tomorrow

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Appointments (CA) has set for tomorrow the confirmation hearings for the appointment of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and several other military officials.

Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel, who belongs to the 12-member House contingent in the bicameral screening body, said that senators and congressmen-members of the CA are expected to grill Cacdac and a batch of 33 newly promoted military generals and colonels about their qualifications.

Pimentel added that on the same day, the CA’s committee on national defense chaired by Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, would also check the credentials of 33 senior military officers led by Army Lt. Gen. Facundo Palafox IV, the new commander of the unified Southern Luzon Command.

Besides Palafox, those set to face the Romualdo panel are Army Maj. Gen. Pablo Rustria Jr., Marine Brig. Gen. Rodyer dela Peña, Marine Brig. Gen. Gregorio Hernandez Jr. and Air Force Brig. Gen. Genaro Menor.

Cacdac will be vetted by the CA’s committee on labor, employment, social welfare and migrant workers chaired by Negros Occidental 6th District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez, according to Pimentel.

“(The appointees) will be weighed up along with 28 new colonels from the various armed services,” Pimentel said.

“Thus far, we are not aware of any formal complaints or oppositions filed against any of the appointees lined up for confirmation,” he added.

In March, the CA did not give its consent to an Army colonel’s rank promotion to brigadier general after his estranged wife put up a challenge on the grounds of alleged physical abuse, adultery and neglect in providing financial support for their children.

CA confirmation hearings represent a crucial check on Malacañang’s power to appoint key officials.

The CA is composed of 12 members each from the House of Representatives and the Senate, with the Senate president as ex-officio presiding officer.