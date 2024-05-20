^

Headlines

Confirmation hearings of Cacdac, 33 military officials set tomorrow

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
May 20, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Appointments (CA) has set for tomorrow the confirmation hearings for the appointment of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and several other military officials.

Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel, who belongs to the 12-member House contingent in the bicameral screening body, said that senators and congressmen-members of the CA are expected to grill Cacdac and a batch of 33 newly promoted military generals and colonels about their qualifications.

Pimentel added that on the same day, the CA’s committee on national defense chaired by Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, would also check the credentials of 33 senior military officers led by Army Lt. Gen. Facundo Palafox IV, the new commander of the unified Southern Luzon Command.

Besides Palafox, those set to face the Romualdo panel are Army Maj. Gen. Pablo Rustria Jr., Marine Brig. Gen. Rodyer dela Peña, Marine Brig. Gen. Gregorio Hernandez Jr. and Air Force Brig. Gen. Genaro Menor.

Cacdac will be vetted by the CA’s committee on labor, employment, social welfare and migrant workers chaired by Negros Occidental 6th District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez, according to Pimentel.

“(The appointees) will be weighed up along with 28 new colonels from the various armed services,” Pimentel said.

“Thus far, we are not aware of any formal complaints or oppositions filed against any of the appointees lined up for confirmation,” he added.

In March, the CA did not give its consent to an Army colonel’s rank promotion to brigadier general after his estranged wife put up a challenge on the grounds of alleged physical abuse, adultery and neglect in providing financial support for their children.

CA confirmation hearings represent a crucial check on Malacañang’s power to appoint key officials.

The CA is composed of 12 members each from the House of Representatives and the Senate, with the Senate president as ex-officio presiding officer.

vuukle comment

COMMISSION ON APPOINTMENTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

14 hours ago
Guo posted photos of her and Marcos last week after the chief executive claimed to be unaware of her existence. Additional...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG recommends preventive suspension vs Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

DILG recommends preventive suspension vs Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The Department of the Internal and Local Government recommended a preventive suspension against controversial Bamban, Tarlac...
Headlines
fbtw
31 areas, including Metro Manila, to hit dangerous heat index on May 19

31 areas, including Metro Manila, to hit dangerous heat index on May 19

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 16 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA warned that the heat index in 31 areas across the country is expected to soar to dangerous levels...
Headlines
fbtw
Beijing&rsquo;s detention rule in South China Sea &lsquo;unacceptable&rsquo; &mdash; Marcos

Beijing’s detention rule in South China Sea ‘unacceptable’ — Marcos

16 hours ago
“The position that we take is that it’s unacceptable and we will take whatever measures to always protect our...
Headlines
fbtw
More afternoon, evening rains expected as wet season nears

More afternoon, evening rains expected as wet season nears

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Expect more rains in the afternoons and evenings as the country transitions to the rainy season, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lawmaker endorses renewal of Meralco legislative franchise

Lawmaker endorses renewal of Meralco legislative franchise

By Delon Porcalla | 3 hours ago
Another official of the House of Representatives has endorsed the renewal of the legislative franchise of the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite rains, extreme heat seen in 36 areas today

Despite rains, extreme heat seen in 36 areas today

By Bella Cariaso | 3 hours ago
At least 36 areas can still experience “danger” heat index of between 46 and 42 degrees Celsius today, despite...
Headlines
fbtw

Senate sends ‘polite invitation’ to Chinese embassy officials

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 hours ago
The Senate panel cannot compel Chinese embassy officials to attend its investigation into the alleged wiretapping incident, Sen. Francis Tolentino admitted yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;PFP-NPC alliance not marriage of convenience&rsquo;

‘PFP-NPC alliance not marriage of convenience’

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday clarified that his party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, and the Nationalist People’s Coalition...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to finish RBH6 hearings before break

Senate to finish RBH6 hearings before break

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 hours ago
The 19th Congress is on its last week before adjourning sine die but the Senate subcommittee on constitutional amendments...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with