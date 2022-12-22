Reina Mae Nasino, 2 other activists freed after three years in detention

MANILA, Philippines — Reina Mae Nasino and two of her fellow activists were released Thursday evening after three years of detention during which she delivered a baby who later died after being separated from her.

Nasino, Alma Moran and Ram Carlo Bautista were able to walk free after paying a surety bond worth P282,000 which represents 20% of the total bail bond they were ordered to pay. Unlike a bail bond, a surety bond cannot be returned to the accused if the case against them is dismissed.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47 earlier asked Nasino and Moran to pay P420,000 each for bail, while Bautista was asked to pay P570,000 — amounts which they said were “enormous” and rendered their access to temporary freedom “practically nugatory.”

The same court has said that the evidence against the three activists is weak, while the Court of Appeals has ruled to exclude evidence allegedly seized from them when it voided the search warrant used to raid their residences.

Nasino, Moran and Bautista were arrested in Tondo, Manila in November 2019, and were charged with illegal possession of firearms, and of explosives.

Nasino was then pregnant with River, whom she delivered in detention, but the baby died after their separation. The death of Baby River and the subsequent burial where Nasino was put in cuffs the entire time sparked condemnation from the public.

This is a developing story

— Xave Gregorio