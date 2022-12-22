^

Headlines

Reina Mae Nasino, 2 other activists freed after three years in detention

Philstar.com
December 22, 2022 | 7:15pm
Reina Mae Nasino, 2 other activists freed after three years in detention
Activists Alma Moran and Reina Mae Nasino raise clenched fists on December 22, 2022 following their release on bail.
Courtesy of Manila Today

MANILA, Philippines — Reina Mae Nasino and two of her fellow activists were released Thursday evening after three years of detention during which she delivered a baby who later died after being separated from her.

Nasino, Alma Moran and Ram Carlo Bautista were able to walk free after paying a surety bond worth P282,000 which represents 20% of the total bail bond they were ordered to pay. Unlike a bail bond, a surety bond cannot be returned to the accused if the case against them is dismissed.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47 earlier asked Nasino and Moran to pay P420,000 each for bail, while Bautista was asked to pay P570,000 — amounts which they said were “enormous” and rendered their access to temporary freedom “practically nugatory.”

READ: Nasino’s kin struggle to raise P420,000 bail

The same court has said that the evidence against the three activists is weak, while the Court of Appeals has ruled to exclude evidence allegedly seized from them when it voided the search warrant used to raid their residences.

Nasino, Moran and Bautista were arrested in Tondo, Manila in November 2019, and were charged with illegal possession of firearms, and of explosives.

Nasino was then pregnant with River, whom she delivered in detention, but the baby died after their separation. The death of Baby River and the subsequent burial where Nasino was put in cuffs the entire time sparked condemnation from the public.

This is a developing story

— Xave Gregorio

HUMAN RIGHTS

REINA MAE NASINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspended BuCor chief Bantag denies stabbing, abuse of inmates

Suspended BuCor chief Bantag denies stabbing, abuse of inmates

8 hours ago
Suspended Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag denied through his lawyer claims that he stabbed and abused...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA to bring rains over Bicol, Visayas, CARAGA
play

LPA to bring rains over Bicol, Visayas, CARAGA

8 hours ago
Residents of Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and CARAGA will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vetoes three items in 2023 budget

Marcos vetoes three items in 2023 budget

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has rejected three items in the P5.268-trillion national budget for next year, describing them as “inappropriate...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator urges sexuality education to sustain drop in teenage pregnancies

Senator urges sexuality education to sustain drop in teenage pregnancies

9 hours ago
"Although we see a decrease in the number of early pregnancies, we still need to assess how we educate our young women to...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor exec tagged in Percy Lapid slay breaks silence, denies involvement

BuCor exec tagged in Percy Lapid slay breaks silence, denies involvement

3 days ago
Former Bureau of Corrections official Ricardo Zulueta who has not been heard from for months and has been declared to be absent...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines inks $3B loan agreement with South Korea for infrastructure projects

Philippines inks $3B loan agreement with South Korea for infrastructure projects

9 minutes ago
The Philippines has signed an agreement with the Republic of Korea that allows Manila to borrow up to USD3 billion from 2022...
Headlines
fbtw
Sugar workers: Subsidies a sweeter solution than importing during harvest season

Sugar workers: Subsidies a sweeter solution than importing during harvest season

3 hours ago
National Federation of Sugar Workers secretary general John Milton Lozande said the government should subsidize fertilizer...
Headlines
fbtw
Armed Forces ordered to increase presence in West Philippine Sea

Armed Forces ordered to increase presence in West Philippine Sea

3 hours ago
The Department of National Defense gave the marching orders on Thursday following Bloomberg’s report earlier this week...
Headlines
fbtw
US 'largest humanitarian donor' in Philippines with $29M in typhoon aid

US 'largest humanitarian donor' in Philippines with $29M in typhoon aid

6 hours ago
According to the US Embassy in the Philippines, typhoon aid from Washington has reached $29 million or P1.6 billion.&nbs...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR bats for centers, training to help victims of child sexual abuse and exploitation

CHR bats for centers, training to help victims of child sexual abuse and exploitation

18 hours ago
"While the Philippines made notable progress in combating trafficking, it is crucial to distinguish child trafficking and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with