^

Headlines

Philippines records 2 million international visitors as of April 2024

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
April 25, 2024 | 5:00pm
Philippines records 2 million international visitors as of April 2024
Foreign and local travelers flock to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on December 22, 2023.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has welcomed over 2 million international tourists to the country as of April this year.

In its latest report on Wednesday, the Department of Tourism said that based on its monitoring’s data, the country tallied 2,010,522 international visitors as of April 24, 2024.

Of these, 1,894,076 or 94.21% are foreign tourists, while 116,446 or 5.79% are overseas Filipinos.

The DOT said that these figures are 15.11% higher than the international arrivals recorded in the same period last year pegged at 1,746,630.

Last March 5, the recorded international tourist arrivals to the Philippines reached over 1.2 million.

For January to April, the DOT said that South Korea is still the top source market of inbound visitor arrivals, contributing 546,726 or 27.19 % of tourists entry to the Philippines.

This was followed United States comes with 315,816 tourists or 15.71%, China with 130,574 (6.49%), Japan with 123,204 (6.13%), and Australia with 88,048 (4.38%).

Ranking sixth to tenth top source markets, respectively, are Canada, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Germany.

Meanwhile, the country’s international tourism receipts hit P157.62 billion from January to March 31, 2024.

The DOT said that this translates to an estimated 120.70% recovery rate from the P130.59 billion revenue gained from the same period in 2019 or the year before the global travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

In the entire 2023, the Philippines registered an estimate of P482.54 billion international tourism receipts, 124.87% higher than the P214.58 billion visitor receipts in 2022.

'Positive trajectory'

Given these figures, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said that her agency sees a “positive trajectory for the country’s tourist arrivals.”

“We are glad that the collaboration and collective effort and hard work are materializing into figures that are beneficial for the entire industry,” Frasco said.

“We are hopeful that with more investments in tourism infrastructure as well as much needed increase in connectivity as well as improvements in air, land, and sea infrastructure and accessibility, the numbers can further increase," she added.

For 2024, the DOT is targeting a baseline target of 7.7 million international tourist arrivals, close to its 8.26 million inbound visitors recorded in 2019.

vuukle comment

CHRISTINA FRASCO

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Paurong mag-isip': MMDA's proposal to remove EDSA bike lanes draws flak

'Paurong mag-isip': MMDA's proposal to remove EDSA bike lanes draws flak

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Mobility advocates scored the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority after proposing the removal of bicycle lanes on EDSA...
Headlines
fbtw
Former senator Rene Saguisag dies

Former senator Rene Saguisag dies

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Following the EDSA Revolution in 1986, Saguisag became the spokesperson of former President Corazon Aquino.
Headlines
fbtw
DA: Philippines to import 25,000 MT fish

DA: Philippines to import 25,000 MT fish

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. has allowed the importation of 25,000 metric tons of frozen fish, days after...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;ICC talked to 50 PNP members on drug war&rsquo;

‘ICC talked to 50 PNP members on drug war’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Representatives of the International Criminal Court have communicated with around 50 active and former officials of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;US authorities secure documents vs Bautista&rsquo;

‘US authorities secure documents vs Bautista’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Representatives of the United States Justice Department and Homeland Security arrived in the Philippines three weeks ago to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 25 due to hot weather

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 25 due to hot weather

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Some local government units have suspended their face-to-face classes or shifted to alternative modes of delivery on April...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. rejects traffic circular raising parking fines to P4K

Marcos Jr. rejects traffic circular raising parking fines to P4K

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
A proposal to increase illegal parking fines in Metro Manila to P4,000 from P1,000 has been thumbed down by President Ma...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Unjust’ remarks vs Chinese students hit

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
“Unjust” and negative statements made by politicians regarding the presence of Chinese students in Cagayan contradict the Philippines’ efforts to attract Chinese tourists and investors, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine seafarers banned from sailing in Red Sea

Philippine seafarers banned from sailing in Red Sea

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Filipino seafarers are now barred from boarding foreign vessels sailing the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with