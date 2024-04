Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 25 due to hot weather

Parents accompany their children from school after their classes in Manila on April 5, 2024. Thousands of schools in the Philippines suspended in-person classes on April 5, the education department said, as parts of the tropical country endured dangerously high temperatures.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units (LGUs) announced the suspension of in-person classes on Thursday due to the threat of scorching heat.

The following LGUs have canceled face-to-face classes or shifted to alternative modes of delivery:

Manila: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

Navotas City: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

Caloocan City: Shift to asynchronous classes for students in all levels from public and private schools.

General Trias, Cavite: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

Bamban, Tarlac: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private schools.

Los Baños, Laguna: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

Kawit, Cavite: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

Malabon City: No in-person classes from pre-school to college, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

San Pedro, Laguna: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private from April 25 to April 27.

Las Piñas City: No in-person classes from pre-school to college, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

Parañaque City: No in-person classes from pre-school to college, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

Pasig City: No in-person classes from kinder to Grade 12, public only.

Quezon City: No in-person classes from pre-school to senior high school, public only.

Pateros: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

Muntinlupa City: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

Pasay City: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

Mandaluyong City: No in-person classes from pre-school to senior high school, public and private from April 25 to April 26.

In the latest heat index bulletin of state-weather bureau PAGASA, it said that 38 areas in the country will be under the “dangerous” heat index classification, with temperatures ranging from 42 degrees Celsius (°C) to 47°C.