Teves’ son allegedly tried to bribe Timor-Leste police for father’s security — DOJ

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) urged the authorities of Timor-Leste for the immediate extradition or deportation of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr after reports of his son allegedly bribing a member of East Timor’s police in exchange for a “special treatment” for the expelled lawmaker during his detention.

Citing a local news report, the DOJ stated that Teves' son allegedly offered $2,000 (P114,000) as a bribe to a member of Timor-Leste's Criminal Investigation Police for "security" both inside and outside Becora Prison.

Last month, local law enforcement authorities arrested Teves, who is included in Interpol’s red list, while playing golf in Dili, Timor-Leste.

RELATED: Timor-Leste police nabs Interpol red-listed Teves

Following his arrest, the DOJ said that the expelled lawmaker is currently in pre-trial detention at Becora Prison.

The Justice department, however, did not disclose the name of the expelled lawmaker’s son who is allegedly accused of bribery.

Teves was tagged as the alleged mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo on March 4, 2023.

The former solon is also facing a separate warrant of arrest for a murder case in the killings of three individuals in Negros Oriental in 2019.

In August 2023, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated Teves as a terrorist, alleging that his leadership of an armed group involved orchestrating killings and a series of harassments in Negros Oriental.

The suspended lawmaker was also charged for financing terrorism under Section 4 of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, as well as similar provisions under the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Philstar.com has reached out to Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, for a response about the matter but he has yet to reply.