Luzon, Visayas grids on yellow, red alerts — NGCP

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 2:43pm
Luzon, Visayas grids on yellow, red alerts â�� NGCP
This photo shows a structure of the Luzon grid.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Luzon and Visayas grids are on yellow and red statuses for the third consecutive day, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said.

In separate advisories, the NGCP said that the grids were placed under these statuses after some of its power plants were forced outaged while some ran on a reduced capacity.

The Luzon Grid will be under red status during the following period:

  • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Luzon Grid will be under the yellow status during the following period:

  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

In Visayas, meanwhile, the yellow alert will be from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As of writing, the available capacity for the Luzon Grid is 13,397 MegaWatts (MW) while its peak demand is 12,892 MW.

The available capacity for the Visayas Grid, on the other hand, is 2,662 MW while its peak demand is 2,465 MW.

A red alert is declared when the power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand, and the transmission grid's operational requirements cannot be fully met.

A yellow alert is announced when the operating margin is too narrow to adequately cover the transmission grid's contingency needs.

In a statement, the Department of Energy (DOE) urged the public to minimize power consumption due to these statuses.

“The DOE reiterates its call for everyone's cooperation in minimizing power consumption, especially at peak hours during the remainder of the hot season. As previously noted, the extremely high temperatures have been affecting the operations of power plants in the grid,” DOE’s statement read.

