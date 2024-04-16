Vulnerable individuals urged to avoid airport welcome, send-offs at airports

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) called on friends and family members of departing and arriving passengers to reconsider bringing vulnerable individuals such as children, senior citizens and pregnant women as well as those with medical conditions, to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for farewell and greetings amid the heat being experienced in the country.

"Given the current weather conditions, we urge everyone to minimize non-essential visits, particularly with vulnerable family members," Eric Ines, general manager of MIAA said.

"We respect that it has become a tradition for our kababayans to send-off and welcome in bulk groups to their relatives at the airport, but the safety and well-being of everyone at our terminals is paramount. That is why we are advising all of them especially family members included in vulnerable groups should stay at their home instead of going out and experienced the scorching weather,” he explained.

The MIAA cited an earlier incident involving an elderly individual who went directly to the airport to welcome her relatives after a medical treatment session and later experienced dizziness during her travel to the airport.

This required urgent medical care for her. The airport authority said the incident underscored the risks associated with high temperatures.

It added that the reminder is an expression of concern to all airport users and to mitigate health risks amid the extreme heat.

State weather bureau PAGASA previously advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day after it declared the start of the warm and dry season last month. It cited risks of heat stroke, among others.

The weather agency has been issuing advisories that some areas in the country could reach under “dangerous” heat index level between 42 degree Celsius and 51°C. Heat index or the apparent temperature, is what the temperatures feel like to the human body.