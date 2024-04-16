DOJ to probe alleged ‘seditious’ statements of ex-Speaker Alvarez

Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla speaks in front of of DOJ employees during his first flag ceremony as justice secretary on July 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it will initiate an investigation into the recent statements made by former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez during an evening rally held in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

In a statement on Tuesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that he has ordered an investigation to determine whether Alvarez's statements constitute sedition, incitement to sedition, or even rebellion.

“As a former lawmaker myself, I would like to remind Congressman Alvarez to act in accordance to the highest standards of ethics, morality and nationalism, and avoid remarks unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives,” DOJ’s press release read, quoting Remulla.

All the said charges are punished under the Revised Penal Code.

Aside from Remulla, the Philippine National Police is also assessing whether Alvarez should be held liable for sedition.

The former speaker’s pronouncement occurred during an evening political rally on Monday in which he urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to withdraw its support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Alvarez said that Marcos could lead the country into a potential war between China and the United States, suggesting that the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' support for the president would bring peace and stability to the nation.

In response, the AFP rejected the former speaker’s call and stood firm with Marcos.

“The AFP remains to be a professional organization. Our mandate is very clear. We will protect the Constitution, and we will follow the duly constituted authorities. In other words, we will follow the chain of command,” AFP Chief Romeo Brawner Jr. was quoted as saying during a forum hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines on Monday.

Some lawmakers also urged the DOJ to file sedition charges against Alvarez. They also called on the former House speaker to be cautious with his words.

The political rally was attended by former President Rodrigo Duterte, who allegedly had a "gentleman's agreement" with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the BRP Sierra Madre stationed at the Ayungin Shoal.

Alvarez, a known supporter of Duterte, was appointed as House Speaker by the former president in 2016, a position he held until 2018.

The former House speaker also backed Duterte's earlier push for Mindanao's secession.