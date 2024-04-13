^

Headlines

3 Philippine universities make global rankings based on subjects

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2024 | 10:00am
Based on the “QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024” released on Thursday night, the University of the Philippines, De La Salle University (DLSU) and Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) were among more than a thousand HEIs around the globe that excelled in key subjects.
MANILA, Philippines — Three higher educational institutions (HEIs) in the country made it to the global rankings of think tank Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Based on the “QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024” released on Thursday night, the University of the Philippines, De La Salle University (DLSU) and Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) were among more than a thousand HEIs around the globe that excelled in key subjects.

According to QS, this year’s edition of its World University Rankings by Subject features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas.

A total of 1,559 HEIs have been ranked across these 55 subjects, with 14 HEIs appearing in the world rankings for the first time, while 64 that made it this year were not included in 2023.

In terms of broad subject areas, ADMU ranked 325th while UP ranked 351st and DLSU 401st to 450th for Arts and Humanities.

UP was the only Philippine university that made it to the world rankings for Engineering and Technology at 501st-550th spot as well as for Life Sciences and Medicine at 401st - 459th.

For Social Sciences and Management, UP ranked 276th while ADMU and DLSU both ranked 401st - 450th.

No university in the Philippines made it in the world rankings for Natural Sciences subjects.

Harvard University topped the global rankings in four out of the five broad subject areas, specifically the Arts and Humanities, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and Management.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, meanwhile, topped the Engineering and Technology field.

The QS said Music is the sole new individual subject added to this year’s rankings, while the data science and artificial intelligence ranking has been expanded with 51 new institutions included this year.

