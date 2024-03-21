High meat prices blamed for protein deficiency among Pinoys

Vendors sell fresh poultry and agricultural products at a public market in Lingayen, Pangasinan on September 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Higher prices of meat have caused protein deficiency and contributed to malnutrition among Filipinos, which affected their learning capacities, according to Sen. Cynthia Villar.

Villar sponsored Senate Bill 2558, or an act strengthening the livestock, poultry and dairy industry development and competitiveness, which seeks to rationalize the organization and functions of relevant government agencies.

Villar, chair of the Senate committee on agriculture and food, said the livestock, poultry and dairy (LPD) industry accounted for more than a quarter of the agricultural sector’s output in 2023.

“It stimulates economic growth, especially in rural areas, and provides livelihood opportunities to more than 2.8 million livestock and poultry farmers,” Villar said.

“It is my hope that through these efforts, we would be able to provide adequate support to our raisers and farmers, boost our domestic production capabilities and improve the competitiveness of our LPD industry,” she added.

The senator said that pork and chicken are integral components of the Filipino diet and help ensure a balanced intake of nutrients.

It is estimated that 52 percent of Filipinos’ protein consumption comes from pork and chicken, and this is projected to grow to 58 percent by 2030.

“Due to this, high meat prices may result in protein deficiency and contribute to malnutrition. It could even affect learning outcomes,” she said.

Villar cited a study conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Program for International Student Assessment, which showed students in countries with higher pork and chicken prices tend to obtain lower scores in examinations.

Despite its importance, Villar lamented that the LPD industry faces several challenges that hinder it from realizing its full potential.

“We know too well of the effects of disease outbreaks such as African swine fever, which has been afflicting our hog industry and decimating our pork supply since 2019. This has resulted in a significant increase in the prices of pork products,” Villar said.

Compared to other agricultural commodities, the LPD sector historically receives relatively lower development assistance from the government, she said.