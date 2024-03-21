^

Headlines

High meat prices blamed for protein deficiency among Pinoys

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2024 | 12:00am
High meat prices blamed for protein deficiency among Pinoys
Vendors sell fresh poultry and agricultural products at a public market in Lingayen, Pangasinan on September 30, 2023.
STAR / Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines —  Higher prices of meat have caused protein deficiency and contributed to malnutrition among Filipinos, which affected their learning capacities, according to Sen. Cynthia Villar.

Villar sponsored Senate Bill 2558, or an act strengthening the livestock, poultry and dairy industry development and competitiveness, which seeks to rationalize the organization and functions of relevant government agencies.

Villar, chair of the Senate committee on agriculture and food, said the livestock, poultry and dairy (LPD) industry accounted for more than a quarter of the agricultural sector’s output in 2023.

“It stimulates economic growth, especially in rural areas, and provides livelihood opportunities to more than 2.8 million livestock and poultry farmers,” Villar said.

“It is my hope that through these efforts, we would be able to provide adequate support to our raisers and farmers, boost our domestic production capabilities and improve the competitiveness of our LPD industry,” she added.

The senator said that pork and chicken are integral components of the Filipino diet and help ensure a balanced intake of nutrients.

It is estimated that 52 percent of Filipinos’ protein consumption comes from pork and chicken, and this is projected to grow to 58 percent by 2030.

“Due to this, high meat prices may result in protein deficiency and contribute to malnutrition. It could even affect learning outcomes,” she said.

Villar cited a study conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Program for International Student Assessment, which showed students in countries with higher pork and chicken prices tend to obtain lower scores in examinations.

Despite its importance, Villar lamented that the LPD industry faces several challenges that hinder it from realizing its full potential.

“We know too well of the effects of disease outbreaks such as African swine fever, which has been afflicting our hog industry and decimating our pork supply since 2019. This has resulted in a significant increase in the prices of pork products,” Villar said.

Compared to other agricultural commodities, the LPD sector historically receives relatively lower development assistance from the government, she said.

vuukle comment

CYNTHIA VILLAR

MEAT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: Philippines not provoking conflict, 'poking the bear' with China

Marcos: Philippines not provoking conflict, 'poking the bear' with China

8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines was not deliberately provoking conflict or acting under the command of...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ mulls another autopsy on Percy Lapid slay suspect

DOJ mulls another autopsy on Percy Lapid slay suspect

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Department of Justice said that it ordered to conduct another autopsy on former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Deputy...
Headlines
fbtw
China's rocket debris likely off Ilocos Sur, Catanduanes coasts, says PhilSA

China's rocket debris likely off Ilocos Sur, Catanduanes coasts, says PhilSA

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
In an advisory, PhilSA said that rocket debris was projected to have fallen within the identified drop zones located around...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyers file petition pushing Congress to enact law vs political dynasties

Lawyers file petition pushing Congress to enact law vs political dynasties

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
A group of lawyers on Tuesday filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to compel Congress to enact a law prohibiting political...
Headlines
fbtw
Blinken says Philippines-US alliance in &lsquo;hyperdrive&rsquo;

Blinken says Philippines-US alliance in ‘hyperdrive’

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
The alliance between the Philippines and the United States is in “hyperdrive” as the two allies deal with “shared...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
36 Chinese served in PCG auxiliary, House told

36 Chinese served in PCG auxiliary, House told

By Sheila Crisostomo | 3 hours ago
Thirty-six Chinese nationals were recruited to become auxiliary members of the Philippine Coast Guard, but they have since...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, First Lady catch flu

Marcos, First Lady catch flu

By Helen Flores | 3 hours ago
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos developed flu-like symptoms and have been advised by their physician to get some...
Headlines
fbtw
Red Sea, Gulf of Aden eyed as warlike zones

Red Sea, Gulf of Aden eyed as warlike zones

By Mayen Jaymalin | 3 hours ago
Amid escalating conflict and the recent death of two Filipino seafarers in a Houthi rebel missile attack, the Philippine government...
Headlines
fbtw
China says US has 'no right' to interfere in South China Sea

China says US has 'no right' to interfere in South China Sea

18 hours ago
China said Tuesday the United States had "no right" to interfere in the South China Sea, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with