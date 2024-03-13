Premises of China's proposals on sea row questionable — Marcos

This photo taken on March 5, 2024 shows a China Coast Guard vessel deploying a water cannon at the Philippine military chartered Unaizah May 4 (C) during its supply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippines said on March 5 that China Coast Guard vessels caused two collisions with Philippine boats and water cannoned one of them, leaving four crew injured during a resupply mission in the South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Tuesday that Manila did not reject China's proposals on managing heightened tensions in the West Philippine Sea, but stressed that Beijing's suggestions stood on a questionable premise.

"We have not rejected any proposals that China has made to us, but the premise is something that we question. The premise that China has made is that their territory follows what is now described as a 10-dash line," Marcos said at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"That is not recognized by any country, any international body, certainly not by the Philippines," Marcos added.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters and islands west of the Philippines. It has ignored an international tribunal ruling in 2016, which stated that its claims have no legal basis.

"Our baselines have been well established for years now. We have the economic zone that China has already intruded upon. And until that premise that China has made in terms of all its discussions with the Philippines, then it's very difficult to see a way forward," Marcos said.

The president's response came after a Chinese official's allegation that the 11 concept papers presented by Beijing in April 2023 "were met with inaction by the Marcos administration."

In a statement Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said many of China's proposals were found "to be contrary to our national interests."

DFA said that one of the proposals raised by Beijing "insisted on actions that would be deemed as acquiescence or recognition of China's control and administration over the Ayungin Shoal as China's territory."

Rules-based order

The Philippines and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a rule-based international order during the three-day visit of Marcos in Berlin.

"As like-minded partners, we reaffirmed our commitment promoting the rules-based international order, extending our commitment beyond our own regions to contribute to the broader global community," Marcos said.

Scholz, for his part, stressed the importance of upholding international laws, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"I believe it to be important to each and every one, adheres to the legislation in place. We've talked about this today, as I said, and I made it clear that we support the Philippines in ensuring that the rights are being protected," Scholz said.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing over the West Philippine Sea have escalated in recent months.

Last week, the Philippines reported that the China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia vessels "harassed, blocked, deployed water cannons, and executed maneuvers in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct" a resupply mission to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. — Gaea Katreena Cabico