^

Headlines

Premises of China's proposals on sea row questionable — Marcos

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 12:17pm
Premises of China's proposals on sea row questionable â�� Marcos
This photo taken on March 5, 2024 shows a China Coast Guard vessel deploying a water cannon at the Philippine military chartered Unaizah May 4 (C) during its supply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippines said on March 5 that China Coast Guard vessels caused two collisions with Philippine boats and water cannoned one of them, leaving four crew injured during a resupply mission in the South China Sea.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Tuesday that Manila did not reject China's proposals on managing heightened tensions in the West Philippine Sea, but stressed that Beijing's suggestions stood on a questionable premise.

"We have not rejected any proposals that China has made to us, but the premise is something that we question. The premise that China has made is that their territory follows what is now described as a 10-dash line," Marcos said at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. 

"That is not recognized by any country, any international body, certainly not by the Philippines," Marcos added. 

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters and islands west of the Philippines. It has ignored an international tribunal ruling in 2016, which stated that its claims have no legal basis. 

"Our baselines have been well established for years now. We have the economic zone that China has already intruded upon. And until that premise that China has made in terms of all its discussions with the Philippines, then it's very difficult to see a way forward," Marcos said.

The president's response came after a Chinese official's allegation that the 11 concept papers presented by Beijing in April 2023 "were met with inaction by the Marcos administration."

In a statement Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said many of China's proposals were found "to be contrary to our national interests."

DFA said that one of the proposals raised by Beijing "insisted on actions that would be deemed as acquiescence or recognition of China's control and administration over the Ayungin Shoal as China's territory."

Rules-based order

The Philippines and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a rule-based international order during the three-day visit of Marcos in Berlin. 

"As like-minded partners, we reaffirmed our commitment promoting the rules-based international order, extending our commitment beyond our own regions to contribute to the broader global community," Marcos said. 

Scholz, for his part, stressed the importance of upholding international laws, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). 

"I believe it to be important to each and every one, adheres to the legislation in place. We've talked about this today, as I said, and I made it clear that we support the Philippines in ensuring that the rights are being protected," Scholz said. 

Tensions between Manila and Beijing over the West Philippine Sea have escalated in recent months. 

Last week, the Philippines reported that the China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia vessels "harassed, blocked, deployed water cannons, and executed maneuvers in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct" a resupply mission to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Abused&rsquo; wife blocks CA promotion of AFP general

‘Abused’ wife blocks CA promotion of AFP general

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
The ad interim appointment of Brig. Gen. Ranulfo Sevilla was deferred yesterday after his wife accused him of domestic abuse,...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel cites Quiboloy in contempt for snubbing SMNI franchise hearings

House panel cites Quiboloy in contempt for snubbing SMNI franchise hearings

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
The House legislative franchises committee cited embattled preacher Apollo Quiboloy in contempt after he again refused to...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA backs Magna Carta for Seafarers

DFA backs Magna Carta for Seafarers

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed support for the enactment of the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Payments for COVID-19-related claims reach P16.7 billion &ndash; PhilHealth

Payments for COVID-19-related claims reach P16.7 billion – PhilHealth

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Total reimbursements for COVID-19-related claims last year reached over P16 billion, according to the state health insur...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Exposing China&rsquo;s bad behavior won&rsquo;t lead to war&rsquo;

‘Exposing China’s bad behavior won’t lead to war’

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
It is “illogical” and “preposterous” to conclude that exposing China’s bad behavior in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoy soldiers in Korean War remembered

Pinoy soldiers in Korean War remembered

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Filipino soldiers who fought with Korean soldiers during the Korean War in the 1950s were cited by former UN secretary general...
Headlines
fbtw
Milk production up, importation down &ndash; NDA

Milk production up, importation down – NDA

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The country has recorded an increase in local milk production and a decrease in milk importation, according to the National...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP files admin charges vs chief of police, other officers over Jade Castro arrest

PNP files admin charges vs chief of police, other officers over Jade Castro arrest

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police Regional Internal Affairs Service has filed administrative charges against the police officers...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP warns public of rise in cyber identity theft cases

PNP warns public of rise in cyber identity theft cases

19 hours ago
The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) said that it has recorded 178 cases of "hijack profile" or identity theft cases from November...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA seeks passage of Magna Carta for seafarers after deadly attack

DFA seeks passage of Magna Carta for seafarers after deadly attack

19 hours ago
“We do believe that any law which will improve the lot of seafarers should be signed as soon as possible, but we fully...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with