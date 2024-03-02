^

Headlines

Lone bettor wins P175 million days after 'glitch' mars lotto draw

James Relativo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 1:10pm
Lone bettor wins P175 million days after 'glitch' mars lotto draw
Residents line up to place their bets at a lotto outlet along Paz and San Antonio Streets in Paco, Manila on January 22, 2024.
The STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — A lucky bettor will enter the month of March as a multi-millionaire after winning the P175.16 million jackpot prize during last Friday's Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw.

According to Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), only one winner chose the following combination in yesterday's draw: 04-07-57-05-54-47.

The PCSO has not provided information yet about the location where the winning ticket was purchased.

While the jackpot prize was set at P175,160,965.20, the lottery winner will not be taking home the whole amount because of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

Under the law, lotto winnings above P10,000 are subject to a 20% final tax.

The prize needs to be claimed within a year of the lotto draw.

 

If the winnings are not claimed within one year of the lotto draw, they will be forfeited and contribute to the charity fund.

Lottery glitch?

The latest jackpot prize was won days after the PCSO confirmed the occurence of a "minor glitch" during its 3-Digit game last Tuesday, resulting in one of machines "failing to capture one of the winning balls."

PCSO General Manager Mel Robles on Thursday said that their technical team immediately responded and fixed the problem by using a standby machine approved based on the ISO 9001-2015 procedure.

"It’s not the first time that this happens and we want to assure the public that we are prepared for this kind of unexpected incident with our established ISO-approved protocols," said Robles in a statement.

"For this thing to happen is very remote. But we are prepared and we assure the public that our commitment to a transparent, fair and authentic lottery games will never waver, and  is as strong as ever."

The PCSO added that the last technical issue occurred during one of its draws in 2008. They assured bettors that similar incidents have occurred even in the United States when their machines malfunctioned.

The glitch was only the second time it was recorded in the past 25 years during an official draw.

The government-owned and controlled corporation drew flak from netizens, players and lawmakers alike due to the "glitches," with Sen. Imee Marcos proposing a temporary suspension of draws pending investigation.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement, earlier said that he would order an investigation into the incident to figure out if it was really just a glitch or an outright irregularity.

vuukle comment

LOTTERY

LOTTO

PHILIPPINE CHARITY SWEEPSTAKES OFFICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March&nbsp;

Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March 

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will raise the monthly discount cap on groceries and prime commodities for senior citizens...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy plays hide and seek

Quiboloy plays hide and seek

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy remains in hiding, but has provided a clue to his whereabouts through a riddle...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe sought on country&rsquo;s forest fire fighting capabilities

House probe sought on country’s forest fire fighting capabilities

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
 A lawmaker is calling on the House of Representatives to probe the government’s capability in combatting...
Headlines
fbtw
Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount

Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount

By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
The monthly grocery discount for senior citizens and persons with disabilities will be increased to P500 in March.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos tells Quiboloy to face hearings over abuse allegations

Marcos tells Quiboloy to face hearings over abuse allegations

3 days ago
Marcos also laughed at Quiboloy’s claim that he and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are colluding with the United States...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Roaming rat spotted at NAIA Terminal 3

Roaming rat spotted at NAIA Terminal 3

By Rudy Santos | 4 hours ago
First there were bedbugs. Then came a rat.
Headlines
fbtw
BFP: Over 3,000 fires recorded in first 2 months

BFP: Over 3,000 fires recorded in first 2 months

By Romina Cabrera | 4 hours ago
More than 3,000 fires have been recorded in the first two months of the year, causing over P1.3 billion in damage, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Lapid seeks probe on online gambling

Lapid seeks probe on online gambling

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Lito Lapid has expressed concern over the proliferation of online gambling advertisements on different social media platforms...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos praises outgoing Japan ambassador

President Marcos praises outgoing Japan ambassador

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has lauded outgoing Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa for bringing relations between the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sets new Guinness World Record at pork festival

Philippines sets new Guinness World Record at pork festival

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Philippines has set a new Guinness World Record for the most number of varieties of pork dishes on display yesterday during...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with