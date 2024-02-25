^

Headlines

38 years after EDSA, Filipinos commemorate People Power, oppose Cha-cha

Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 4:44pm
38 years after EDSA, Filipinos commemorate People Power, oppose Cha-cha
A supporter holds a copy of a newspaper from February 26, 1986 in front of the People Power Monument during the 38th anniversary of the "People Power" revolution, which ousted Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's dictator father and sent the family into exile, on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, or EDSA, in Quezon City, metro Manila on February 25, 2024.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — “People Power” is not just a one-time event at EDSA but an ongoing movement against injustice and oppression, groups stressed as they commemorated the 38th anniversary of the revolution that ended the brutal dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. 

Various groups and government agencies staged activities Sunday even after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. removed the EDSA People Power Revolution, which restored democracy in the country, from the list of public holidays in 2024. 

In a statement, the Campaign Against the Return of Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) criticized the move as “a travesty of history and a direct insult to the people.”

“This year, [the Marcos Jr. government] ultimately crossed out the date from the list of holidays—at the same time trying to erase the names of those killed, disappeared and imprisoned under martial rule,” CARMMA said.

The network, composed of martial law victims, human rights groups, and freedom advocates, stressed the need for ongoing resistance against oppressive regimes.

“As long as injustice remains, and tyranny and dictatorship exist, People Power is and should be a continuing reality for our times,” it said.

Historians and human rights organizations have described the Marcos dictatorship as a period of widespread human rights abuses—including torture, disappearances and extrajudicial killings—and corruption that left the Philippines impoverished. 

Fight vs Cha-cha

Groups also held protests to mark the anniversary of the uprising and express their opposition to the Marcos Jr. administration’s push to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“We are not EDSA-pwera. Because People Power was not only EDSA,” the Campaign Against the Return of Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) said in a statement, referring to the pro-charter change advertisement that repeatedly used the phrase, a play on “echapwera,” meaning “excluded.”

Marcos earlier said that his administration only supports an economic charter change amid concerns that it could eventually lead to amendments affecting political provisions. 

“Marcos Jr. is using ‘economic cha-cha’ as a convenient gateway towards the ultimate goal of tinkering with the 1987 Constitution’s political provisions, which were largely born out of the broad anti-dictatorship struggle,” rights group Karapatan said. 

CARMMA noted that amending political provisions, such as dropping term limits, “has always been a Marcos obsession to enable them to stay in power indefinitely.”

It also criticized the current administration’s Maharlika Wealth Fund and the “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) movement, which drew comparisons to the Marcos Sr.-era “Bagong Lipunan” (New Society) vision. 

In Makati City, cyclists and joggers gathered for an “EDSA Freedom Ride” organized by Akbayan Party.

“While acknowledging that our constitution is not flawless and must evolve with changing times, we denounce any efforts to exploit constitutional amendments and revisions for narrow political gains, which undermine the democratic legacy of Edsa,” Akbayan President Rafaela David said.

Meanwhile, activists from Southern Tagalog reported that they were stopped by police at checkpoints in Laguna on their way to Manila to participate in EDSA protest actions.

 

 

Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

EDSA

EDSA PEOPLE POWER REVOLUTION

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Decline in fish output seen amid destruction of 21,000 acres of West Philippine Sea coral reefs

Decline in fish output seen amid destruction of 21,000 acres of West Philippine Sea coral reefs

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The country faces a decline in fisheries production amid a study conducted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies...
Headlines
fbtw
Mariel Rodriguez not liable for IV drip use, says DOH

Mariel Rodriguez not liable for IV drip use, says DOH

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
TV host and actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla will not be held legally responsible for using an unauthorized glutathione injectable...
Headlines
fbtw
Dance of the petals: Baguio City abloom in 28th year of Panagbenga

Dance of the petals: Baguio City abloom in 28th year of Panagbenga

By Artemio Dumlao | 10 hours ago
Baguio City is abloom as it celebrates the Panagbenga Festival this weekend, highlighted by street dancing and flower float...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese militia blocks Philippine vessel anew

Chinese militia blocks Philippine vessel anew

By Ghio Ong | 7 hours ago
A Chinese maritime militia ship engaged a Philippine vessel in a “dangerous maneuver” in an attempt to prevent...
Headlines
fbtw
Breakthrough treatment improves cancer survival rate

Breakthrough treatment improves cancer survival rate

By Rhodina Villanueva | 8 hours ago
With the introduction of a breakthrough treatment, there is now an improved overall survival rate for those suffering from...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CCC issues El Ni&ntilde;o defense measures

CCC issues El Niño defense measures

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
With the effects of the El Niño now being felt across the country, the Climate Change Commission has offered some tips...
Headlines
fbtw
From reactive to proactive: Bill pushes early action to mitigate climate disasters

From reactive to proactive: Bill pushes early action to mitigate climate disasters

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Under House Bill 9935 filed by Rep. Jose Manuel Alba (Bukidnon), declaring a “state of imminent disaster” allows...
Headlines
fbtw
No weather disturbance in next 2 weeks &ndash; PAGASA

No weather disturbance in next 2 weeks – PAGASA

By Romina Cabrera | 9 hours ago
No weather disturbance is expected in any part of the country in the next two weeks, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to visit Australia, address Parliament

Marcos to visit Australia, address Parliament

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
President Marcos will visit Australia’s capital Canberra on Feb. 28 and 29 to speak before the Australian parliament...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with