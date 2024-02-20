^

DepEd eyes pilot test of new senior high curriculum in SY 2025-2026

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 6:00pm
The task force will assess how the senior high school program can better prepare its graduates to meet labor market demands and explore partnerships to improve the work immersion component of the program, among others.
The STAR / Edd Gumban / File

 MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education is eyeing the pilot implementation of the revised senior high curriculum by school year 2025-2026, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday.

Duterte told reporters at the sidelines of an event by the Chinese-Filipino Business Club Inc., where she was keynote speaker, that the revised curriculum aims to improve the employability of senior high graduates.

The business sector's input is important to take into account in the new curriculum so "they see the skills they want from graduates," Duterte said in a mix of English and Filipino.

DepEd's task force reviewing issues with the senior high school curriculum is set to submit a report on its findings by May 12, according to a DepEd memorandum issued last year.

The task force — created through DepEd Order No. 28, s. 2023 — is responsible for conducting a one-year review to address issues with the implementation of the senior high school program.

In Duterte's first Basic Education Report in January 2023, she vowed that DepEd would stick to its promise of creating more job-ready senior high school graduates even as it has been criticized for failing to do so.

Duterte bared that DepEd's tracer study of senior high graduates found that only one out of 10 went on to gain employment, while around eight out of 10 proceeded to tertiary studies. 

A 2017 study by the Philippine Business for Education, an education advocacy group led by the private sector, found that only 20% of leading companies across all sectors in the Philippines were willing to hire senior high school graduates.

DepEd pilot launched its new curriculum for Kinder to Grade 10 on August 10, 2023, which will be implemented across all schools in phases starting the school year 2024-2025.

