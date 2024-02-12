^

Headlines

BI denies entry to alleged foreign terrorist in NAIA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 12, 2024 | 1:20pm
BI denies entry to alleged foreign terrorist in NAIA
This photo shows a picture of the Immigration counter at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Bureau of Immigration Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — A Belgian national has been denied entry into the country for being allegedly involved in a terrorism-related crime.

In a press release on Monday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the 31-year-old Belgian National was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last Wednesday after being flagged at the Interpol’s derogatory check system.

“The Belgian was excluded pursuant to Section 29 of the Philippine Immigration Act which forbids the entry of ‘any alien who believes in, advises, advocates, or teaches the overthrow by force and violence of constituted law authority,’” the agency’s press release read.

The agency said that it had confirmed from its Interpol unit that the Belgian national is the subject of an Interpol diffusion notice for suspected involvement in terrorism-related activities.

According to the Interpol, a diffusion notice is “issued for the same purposes as notices but sent directly by a member country or an international entity to the countries of their choice.”

Aside from the Belgian national flagged by Interpol, his companion, a 27-year-old woman of the same nationality, was likewise denied entry for accompanying an undesirable alien.

The BI further stated that the foreign nationals were listed on the agency’s blacklist, preventing them from re-entering the country.

vuukle comment

ALIEN

BI

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The immortal JPE turns 100 on Valentine&rsquo;s

The immortal JPE turns 100 on Valentine’s

By Millet M. Mananquil | 13 hours ago
Juan Ponce Enrile turns 100 on Feb. 14, making him an easy subject of talks on immortality.
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: P738M infrastructure damage in Mindanao floods, landslides

NDRRMC: P738M infrastructure damage in Mindanao floods, landslides

22 hours ago
According to the latest report from the NDRRMC, infrastructure damage in Caraga and Davao region was estimated at P473 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Employers buck legislated P100 wage hike

Employers buck legislated P100 wage hike

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
A Senate bill seeking a P100 increase in the daily minimum wage for private sector workers nationwide is facing opposition...
Headlines
fbtw
Fast on Ash Wednesday, Catholic faithful urged

Fast on Ash Wednesday, Catholic faithful urged

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines is reminding the Catholic faithful to observe fasting and abstinence...
Headlines
fbtw
China has no say in Batanes military plans &mdash; DND

China has no say in Batanes military plans — DND

21 hours ago
The DND stressed that it is mandated to secure the sovereignty of the Philippines' sovereignty and territorial integrity...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chinese vessels shadow Philippine ship in Panatag Shoal

Chinese vessels shadow Philippine ship in Panatag Shoal

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
China Coast Guard vessels performed dangerous and blocking maneuvers against the BRP Teresa Magbanua during its nine-day patrol...
Headlines
fbtw
Money tops Pinoys&rsquo; Valentine gift wishes &ndash; SWS poll

Money tops Pinoys’ Valentine gift wishes – SWS poll

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
For many Filipinos, being practical seems to be the best way to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate resumes Cha-cha hearings today

Senate resumes Cha-cha hearings today

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
As a Senate panel resumes today its second hearing on moves to amend the economic provisions of the Constitution, Sen. Francis...
Headlines
fbtw
For 5th time, Philippines gets &lsquo;Dirty Ashtray&rsquo; award

For 5th time, Philippines gets ‘Dirty Ashtray’ award

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
For the fifth time, the Philippines has received the “Dirty Ashtray” award for “blocking” global tobacco...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with