LIST: Flights canceled on February 12
February 12, 2024 | 9:27am
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some flights to and from Masbate have been canceled due to bad weather.
In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.
The state weather bureau on Monday reported that shear line is affecting the eastern section of Visayas while Northeast Monsoon is affecting Luzon.
The following flights have been grounded as of 6 a.m., Feb. 12, 2024:
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6177 - Manila to Masbate
- DG 6178 - Masbate to Manila
— Rosette Adel
