LIST: Flights canceled on February 12

Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some flights to and from Masbate have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

The state weather bureau on Monday reported that shear line is affecting the eastern section of Visayas while Northeast Monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The following flights have been grounded as of 6 a.m., Feb. 12, 2024:

CebGo (DG)

DG 6177 - Manila to Masbate

DG 6178 - Masbate to Manila

— Rosette Adel