^

Headlines

House tightens security after lawmakers get bomb threats

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 5, 2024 | 3:36pm
House tightens security after lawmakers get bomb threats
This file photo shows the Batasan Pambansa complex.
Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has been placed on heightened alert following threats received by lawmakers and House staff last week, including bomb threats, Secretary General Reginald Velasco said on Monday.

Velasco told reporters that the House has started enforcing stricter rules on the entry and exit at the Batasang Pambansa complex similar to the security protocols during the president's State of the Nation Address.

The secretary-general did not name the specific House members who received threats, but this did not include House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“Basta sinasabi lang na baka bombahin itong House of Representatives (The threats imply that there will be a bomb attack inside the House of Representatives). We take all these threats seriously so we have taken special precautions,” Velasco said.

Velasco said that he has instructed the House's sergeants at arms to implement strict measures with the people entering the premises, particularly non-members of the House and non-employees.

The House also tightened its security measures after reports of alleged motorcycles going around the premises, such as not allowing motorcycles to park in front of buildings, and allocating a special parking area for them instead.

Security has also been instructed to receive all deliveries at the front gate, Velasco added.

vuukle comment

BATASAN PAMBANSA COMPLEX

HOUSE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baste clarifies apology to Imee: It was out of pity

Baste clarifies apology to Imee: It was out of pity

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 17 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte called out Sen. Imee Marcos for using him in her “drama” in the media.
Headlines
fbtw

‘Duterte, Alvarez may be liable for sedition’

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Pronouncements of former president Rodrigo Duterte and former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez for Mindanao to “secede” from the country make them liable for sedition, politicians in Camiguin province...
Headlines
fbtw
UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

5 days ago
The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics —...
Headlines
fbtw
After ceasefire, House hopes Senate passes RBH6 by March

After ceasefire, House hopes Senate passes RBH6 by March

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Administration lawmakers, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez in the House of Representatives, are hoping that...
Headlines
fbtw
Conflict with China eyed in PCG website hacking attempt

Conflict with China eyed in PCG website hacking attempt

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The alleged cyberattack attempt on the website of the Philippine Coast Guard might be connected to the ongoing conflict over...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCG to invite Vietnam to trilateral exercise in June

PCG to invite Vietnam to trilateral exercise in June

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard intends to strengthen ties with the Vietnamese Coast Guard by inviting them to join for the first...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: More time to bid for OVCS

Comelec: More time to bid for OVCS

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Interested parties have more time to submit bids for the online voting and counting system to be used in the May 2025 elections,...
Headlines
fbtw
TikTok reiterates commitment to safety

TikTok reiterates commitment to safety

17 hours ago
Short-form video platform TikTok has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of young users through “age-appropriate...
Headlines
fbtw
Court of Appeals junks ex- VP Binay&rsquo;s libel case vs Trillanes

Court of Appeals junks ex- VP Binay’s libel case vs Trillanes

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has affirmed with finality its decision junking the libel case filed by former vice president Jejomar...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Exhaust all legal options to defend Pinoy fishermen&rsquo;

‘Exhaust all legal options to defend Pinoy fishermen’

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas and four other Catholic bishops yesterday asked the Philippine government to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with