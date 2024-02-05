House tightens security after lawmakers get bomb threats

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has been placed on heightened alert following threats received by lawmakers and House staff last week, including bomb threats, Secretary General Reginald Velasco said on Monday.

Velasco told reporters that the House has started enforcing stricter rules on the entry and exit at the Batasang Pambansa complex similar to the security protocols during the president's State of the Nation Address.

The secretary-general did not name the specific House members who received threats, but this did not include House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“Basta sinasabi lang na baka bombahin itong House of Representatives (The threats imply that there will be a bomb attack inside the House of Representatives). We take all these threats seriously so we have taken special precautions,” Velasco said.

Velasco said that he has instructed the House's sergeants at arms to implement strict measures with the people entering the premises, particularly non-members of the House and non-employees.

The House also tightened its security measures after reports of alleged motorcycles going around the premises, such as not allowing motorcycles to park in front of buildings, and allocating a special parking area for them instead.

Security has also been instructed to receive all deliveries at the front gate, Velasco added.