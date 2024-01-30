^

Headlines

SMNI anchors, reporters assail NTC’s decision on network suspension

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 1:04pm
SMNI anchors, reporters assail NTCâ��s decision on network suspension
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, with reporters and hosts of Sonshine Media Network International at the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — Hosts and reporters of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) on Tuesday filed a petition before the Supreme Court (SC) to question the constitutionality of National Telecommunications Commission’s cease-and-desist order which resulted to the suspension of the network.

The petitioners filed a request for a temporary restraining order and injunction, saying that the indefinite suspension imposed by the NTC violates the freedom of expression and the press. They argued that the broadcast regulator has no jurisdiction on legislative franchises. 

On January 18, the NTC ordered SMNI to stop its operations indefinitely after the network did not comply with the 30-day suspension imposed by the agency.

Petitioners argued that the suspension order directly affected the work of the hosts and reporters of the network, as its news and current affairs programs were also suspended as a result of the cease-and-desist order.

“The rest of the Petitioners, who are all journalists, are unable to exercise their profession because of the forced suspension of the operations of SMNI,” the petition read.

Among the petitioners is former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who is one of the network’s hosts. He described NTC’s cease-and-desist order as a “prior restraint and subsequent punishment.”

Petitioners also argued that the NTC has no jurisdiction on legislative franchises, asserting that it can only “regulate, inspect, and supervise broadcast entities.” 

“The Petitioners would like to expound on that point further by respectfully submitting, in this case, that the NTC has no power to inquire into alleged violations of a holder’s legislative franchise, much less to take any action arising from those alleged violations,” the petition read.

The House of Representatives on December 11, through House Resolution 189, earlier urged NTC to suspend the business of Swara Sug, which operates SMNI, for allegedly violating the terms and conditions of its franchise.

The issue stemmed from the accusations of SMNI hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz, who claimed that House Speaker Martin Romualdez used P1.8 billion for international travel from January to October 2023.

On January 26, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board dismissed the motion for reconsideration of SMNI, asking the board to lift the suspension of its two programs “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” and “Laban Kasama ang Bayan.”

One of SMNI’s lawyers Rolex Suplico said that they will file a petition for review before the Office of the President with regards to the MTRCB resolution. 

vuukle comment

NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

NTC

SMNI

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Baste&rsquo;s bashing of Marcos baseless, disrespectful&rsquo;

‘Baste’s bashing of Marcos baseless, disrespectful’

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Deputy Speaker David Suarez and other leaders of the House of Representatives yesterday lashed back at Davao City Mayor Sebastian...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
A Department of Education director confirmed that starting next school year, schools will be having an earlier class opening...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Duterte &lsquo;drug war&rsquo; erupts

Marcos, Duterte ‘drug war’ erupts

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Turning the tables on former president Rodrigo Duterte who had publicly called him a drug addict, President Marcos said yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: Baste quit call made out of &lsquo;brotherly love&rsquo;

Sara: Baste quit call made out of ‘brotherly love’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said she has not spoken to her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, about his call for...
Headlines
fbtw
CNN Philippines announces closure due to 'financial losses'

CNN Philippines announces closure due to 'financial losses'

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The news network announced its shutdown in a general assembly of its staff, citing “serious financial losses."
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate to start tackling economic Cha-cha

Senate to start tackling economic Cha-cha

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
With the Commission on Elections indefinitely suspending all proceedings related to the people’s initiative, the Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
More Pinoys hopeful for better economy, quality of life

More Pinoys hopeful for better economy, quality of life

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Although still less than a majority, optimism for a better economy and personal quality of life have both increased at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec suspends indefinitely PI proceedings

Comelec suspends indefinitely PI proceedings

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has suspended all proceedings related to the people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Con...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline, diesel prices up for 4th straight week

Gasoline, diesel prices up for 4th straight week

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Local oil companies are hiking gasoline and diesel prices by hefty amounts today.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with