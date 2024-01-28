^

Headlines

Pastor-solon: Don’t use prayer as political tool in Charter change talks

Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 3:02pm
Pastor-solon: Donâ��t use prayer as political tool in Charter change talks
The House Committee on Human Rights chaired by Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. (6th District, Manila) on Nov. 15, 2022 conducted a briefing with stakeholders.
House of Representatives

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker and pastor urged his colleagues to avoid using prayer as a political tool in the ongoing debate over amending the 1987 Constitution. 

Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr. (Manila) said Sunday that “clothing prayer in [politically] veiled comments is sacrilegious.”

“The Bible is there to impart God’s words—it is not there to help us score political points,” added the senior pastor of the Metropolitan Bible Baptist Church.

Abante did not name which government officials he alluded to. But his comments came after Sen. Imee Marcos prayed at a Jesus is Lord (JIL) event in Bulacan on Saturday, asking God to protect her brother, the president, from the “demons” around him.

Imee Marcos is not in favor of amending the Constitution and has accused her cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, of funding the ongoing signature campaign for the people’s initiative for Charter change with as much as P20 million per district.

Abante’s comment also comes on the same day as the multi-sectoral prayer rally organized by people opposing Charter change in Davao City. 

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to attend the event, which coincides with the Malacañang-led “Bagong Pilipinas” kick-off rally at Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Both gatherings are expected to draw tens of thousands of supporters.

Abante also reminded his fellow legislators to remain respectful and professional amid tensions between the House of Representatives and the Senate. 

“As the leaders of the land, we should serve as examples for our countrymen. Let us show that we can disagree without being disagreeable—that we can advance our positions with passion, yet remain personable,” he said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

BENNY ABANTE JR.

CHARTER CHANGE

PEOPLE'S INITIATIVE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
&lsquo;Polvoron&rsquo; campaign emerges amid Marcos-Duterte political tussle

‘Polvoron’ campaign emerges amid Marcos-Duterte political tussle

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
From late December 2023 to January 2024, anonymous accounts flooded several social media platforms with hundreds of posts...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
No more admin tasks for teachers

No more admin tasks for teachers

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 6 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Friday formalized her directive to all school division offices and...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally not about Cha-cha&rsquo;

‘Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally not about Cha-cha’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
The kick-off rally of Bagong Pilipinas today at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila is not a show of force by the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: House has zero participation in PI

Speaker: House has zero participation in PI

By Sheila Crisostomo | 6 hours ago
The House of Representatives has zero participation in the people’s initiative to change the Constitution, Speaker Martin...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines education to benefit from Cha-cha &ndash; NEDA chief

Philippines education to benefit from Cha-cha – NEDA chief

By Helen Flores | 5 hours ago
The country’s higher education system will greatly benefit from the easing of economic provisions of the Constitution,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baguio chill drops to 9.8 degrees Celsius

Baguio chill drops to 9.8 degrees Celsius

By Romina Cabrera | 7 hours ago
Baguio City recorded the coldest temperature for the entire country so far this year at 9.8 degrees Celsius yesterday morning,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to Pinoys: Avail of services at Bagong Pilipinas event

Marcos to Pinoys: Avail of services at Bagong Pilipinas event

By Helen Flores | 7 hours ago
The public may avail of various government services for free, including application for police clearance for first-time jobseekers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Locals account for 80% of tourism receipts &ndash; expert

Locals account for 80% of tourism receipts – expert

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Local travelers help boost tourism in the Philippines, according to an expert studying tourism.
Headlines
fbtw

‘Senators sowing discord, alienating House members’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
The verbal tussle among lawmakers over Charter change continues, with House Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe accusing senators yesterday of sowing discord to undermine the House of Representatives “at a time when...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with