Pastor-solon: Don’t use prayer as political tool in Charter change talks

The House Committee on Human Rights chaired by Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. (6th District, Manila) on Nov. 15, 2022 conducted a briefing with stakeholders.

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker and pastor urged his colleagues to avoid using prayer as a political tool in the ongoing debate over amending the 1987 Constitution.

Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr. (Manila) said Sunday that “clothing prayer in [politically] veiled comments is sacrilegious.”

“The Bible is there to impart God’s words—it is not there to help us score political points,” added the senior pastor of the Metropolitan Bible Baptist Church.

Abante did not name which government officials he alluded to. But his comments came after Sen. Imee Marcos prayed at a Jesus is Lord (JIL) event in Bulacan on Saturday, asking God to protect her brother, the president, from the “demons” around him.

Imee Marcos is not in favor of amending the Constitution and has accused her cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, of funding the ongoing signature campaign for the people’s initiative for Charter change with as much as P20 million per district.

Abante’s comment also comes on the same day as the multi-sectoral prayer rally organized by people opposing Charter change in Davao City.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to attend the event, which coincides with the Malacañang-led “Bagong Pilipinas” kick-off rally at Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Both gatherings are expected to draw tens of thousands of supporters.

Abante also reminded his fellow legislators to remain respectful and professional amid tensions between the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“As the leaders of the land, we should serve as examples for our countrymen. Let us show that we can disagree without being disagreeable—that we can advance our positions with passion, yet remain personable,” he said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico