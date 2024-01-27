^

Headlines

Rice imports reach 56,090 metric tons in January

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
January 27, 2024 | 12:00am
Rice imports reach 56,090 metric tons in January
Workers unload sacks of rice from a delivery truck along Dagupan Street in Tondo, Manila on January 22, 2024.
Ernie Penaredondo / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — At least 56,090 metric tons (MT) of imported rice have arrived in the country as of Jan. 11, the Bureau of Plant Industry reported.

Based on the agency’s data, the bulk of the rice imports or 34 percent came from Vietnam with a total of 36,911 MT.

Other sources of the grain imports for the first 11 days of the month include Thailand with 16,351 MT, Myanmar with 1,040 MT, Pakistan with 898 MT and Japan with 892 MT.

For his part, farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura executive director Jayson Cainglet said he expects lower rice imports for 2024 amid the projection of the US Department of Agriculture that the Philippines’ total rice imports could reach 3.8 million metric tons.

“Actual import arrival (in 2023) was at 3.5 million MT, validating our position and of the DA (Department of Agriculture), of a much lower volume of rice imports,” Cainglet said.

He added that the government could determine the volume of rice to be imported for the entire year in April.

“By then we’ll see the actual impact of El Niño on our current standing palay crops,” he said.

According to Cainglet, speculations caused the spike in the global rice prices, which is now pegged above $600 per MT.  

vuukle comment

RICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Polvoron&rsquo; campaign emerges amid Marcos-Duterte political tussle

‘Polvoron’ campaign emerges amid Marcos-Duterte political tussle

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
From late December 2023 to January 2024, anonymous accounts flooded several social media platforms with hundreds of posts...
Headlines
fbtw
Starbucks lauded for giving seniors 40% discount

Starbucks lauded for giving seniors 40% discount

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez commended Starbucks Philippines for offering on Wednesday a 40 percent discount to eligible customers...
Headlines
fbtw
China &lsquo;appreciates&rsquo; Marcos Jr. affirmation of one-China policy

China ‘appreciates’ Marcos Jr. affirmation of one-China policy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
China is pleased with the Philippines’ reaffirmation of commitment to the one-China policy, as articulated in a media...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. lauds DepEd, cites gains under Sara

Marcos Jr. lauds DepEd, cites gains under Sara

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Despite having the “most difficult mandate,” the Department of Education has been able to set the stage for...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid House-Senate rift, Romualdez seeks common ground on Cha-cha with Zubiri

Amid House-Senate rift, Romualdez seeks common ground on Cha-cha with Zubiri

By Cristina Chi | 12 hours ago
After the Senate delivered a scathing rejection of the ongoing People’s Initiative (PI) campaign to amend the Charter,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Exhibit offers immersive digital Korean art

Exhibit offers immersive digital Korean art

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
If you’re a fan of K-dramas set in the Joseon Era, such as “Red Sleeve,” “King’s Affection”...
Headlines
fbtw

Imee: Romualdez ‘definitely’ behind P20 million for people’s initiative support

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
It was Speaker Martin Romualdez who was behind the distribution of cash amounting to as much as P20 million per district to bankroll the ongoing signature campaign as part of the people’s initiative for Charter...
Headlines
fbtw

Speaker hits senators’ ‘very toxic rhetoric’ vs House

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday hit back at senators, asking them to “just focus on their jobs instead of attacking the lower chamber.”
Headlines
fbtw
Self-rated poverty dips, but hunger increases &ndash; poll

Self-rated poverty dips, but hunger increases – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Although self-rated poverty slightly went down in the fourth quarter of 2023, a recent survey conducted by OCTA Research showed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with