'3 months': Marcos extends PUV consolidation deadline to April 31

James Relativo - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 7:42pm
'3 months': Marcos extends PUV consolidation deadline to April 31
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. leads the celebration of the OFW Family Day at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on December 20, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Wednesday approved the Department of Transportation's recommendation to extend the consolidation deadline for jeepneys and UV Express units in lieu of the government's modernization program.

Because of this, drivers and operators will be given three additional months until April 30, 2024 to consolidate into cooperatives and corporations.

"This extension is to give an opportunity to those who expressed intention to consolidate but did not make the previous cut-off," said Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil this Wednesday.

Marcos' latest move came after the House Committee on Transportation approved a resolution encouraging Marcos to reconsider the former December 31 deadline.

Prior to this latest development, unconsolidated jeepney and UV Express units were only given until January 31 to operate

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) board member Riza Paches earlier said that only 76% of jeepney and UV Express units (145,721 ) were able to consolidate before the start of 2024, leaving behind thousands of drivers and operators who fear unemployment.

This latest decision by Marcos effectively reverses his earlier position that no extensions will be granted.

The LTFRB and transport group PISTON has yet to reply to media queries regarding said extension.

Government officials earlier said that cooperatives will only be given 27 months to transition into "eco-friendly" e-jeeps and minibuses after the deadline. However, operators complain that such vehicles that could reach up to P2 million per unit. — with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero

