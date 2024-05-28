Eastern Samar could hit ‘extreme danger’ level heat index on Tuesday — PAGASA

People buy coconut water to cool themselves along a road in Manila on April 24, 2024, as extreme heat affected the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-six areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

According to the latest heat index bulletin of the weather agency, 26 areas are forecast to fall under the "danger" heat index classification due to temperatures ranging from 42°C to 45°C.

On the other hand, Guiuan, Eastern Samar may experience “extreme danger” heat index classification for the third straight day with a temperature that could hit 52°C.

On May 26, the area's heat index reached 55°C. Yesterday, it recorded a heat index of 54°C.

Meanwhile, despite the effects of Typhoon Aghon in Metro Manila, Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City is expected to experiencce a temperature of 42°C which is still under the “danger” heat index classification.

The following areas are expected to experience a "dangerous" heat index classification on Tuesday:

NAIA, Pasay City: 42°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 44°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 42°C

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 42°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 43°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C

NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya: 42°C

ISU Echague, Isabela: 44°C

Iba, Zambales: 42°C

Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 43°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 43°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental: 43°C

Panglao International Airport, Bohol: 42°C

Mactan International Airport, Cebu: 42°C

Siquijor, Siquijor: 42°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 44 °C

Catbalogan, Samar: 43 °C

Tacloban City, Leyte: 45 °C

Borongan, Eastern Samar: 44 °C

Maasin, Southern Leyte: 45°C

Dipolog, Zamboanga Del Norte: 44°C

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur: 44°C

Cotabato City, Maguindanao: 45°C

Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte: 43°C

Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte: 44°C

Most parts of the country are under the “extreme caution” classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA cautioned residents in areas under the "danger" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C. It advised that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.