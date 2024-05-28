^

Headlines

Marcos signs ‘Eddie Garcia’ law to protect movie, TV workers

Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 10:20am
Marcos signs â��Eddie Garciaâ�� law to protect movie, TV workers
Actor Eddie Garcia poses with his Best Actor award at the 7th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong in this March 18, 2013 photo.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure aimed at safeguarding the rights and welfare of entertainment industry workers by compelling their employers to meet the minimum labor rights standards in the country.

Republic Act 1196, signed into law on May 24, is named after the late actor Eddie Garcia, who died after tripping over loose wires while filming a series in 2019.

The law requires employers to provide workers or independent contractors with a copy of a contract that specifies the number of work hours, job position and description, period of employment, details of compensation and other conditions that will affect the person's work.

Under the law, entertainment industry workers must also be provided wage-related benefits, social security and government-mandated benefits and insurance. They are also entitled to overtime pay.

RA 1196 also acknowledges that the entertainment industry workers’ exposure to occupational hazards and requires employers to comply with the occupational safety and health standards laid out in the Labor Code of the Philippines and Republic Act 11058 or the “Act Strengthening Compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Standards and Providing Penalties for Violations.”

In a statement issued upon Congress’ passage of the bill in March, Olivia Lagman Romero, Garcia’s long-time partner, said that the measure achieves what the late actor had long sought for during his lifetime: to uplift the lives of all those working in the television and movie industry.

Romero called the bill Garcia’s “best gift and lasting contribution” to the local entertainment industry.

The House and Senate versions of the bill were unanimously passed in February 2023 and March 2024, respectively. — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

EDDIE GARCIA

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

LABOR RIGHTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiz open to dialogue with Migz

Chiz open to dialogue with Migz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero is ready to hold a dialogue with his predecessor Juan Miguel Zubiri as the senator from...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;PDEA leaks&rsquo; probe not behind Zubiri ouster &ndash; Chiz

‘PDEA leaks’ probe not behind Zubiri ouster – Chiz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has categorically denied that the investigation on the so-called Philippine Drug Enforcement...
Headlines
fbtw
Power interruptions may persist next week

Power interruptions may persist next week

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 11 hours ago
Residents may experience more power interruptions next week if power supply does not normalize soon, following disruptions...
Headlines
fbtw
Ang See: Probe on Guo turning into &lsquo;zarzuela&rsquo;

Ang See: Probe on Guo turning into ‘zarzuela’

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Warning against an emerging “anti-China narrative,” civic leader Teresita Ang See yesterday expressed concern...
Headlines
fbtw
DA official: Vegetable retail prices higher by P5/K

DA official: Vegetable retail prices higher by P5/K

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
A ranking official of the Department of Agriculture yesterday noted an increase in the retail prices of vegetables amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Screening tightened for FLiRT variants

Screening tightened for FLiRT variants

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Quarantine has adopted stricter measures in screening tourists and balikbayans coming from countries where the...
Headlines
fbtw
Absolute divorce will become law, Lagman vows

Absolute divorce will become law, Lagman vows

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The absolute divorce bill will be signed into law regardless of former Senate president Vicente Sotto III’s opposition...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, Miru ordered to comment on petition vs deal

Comelec, Miru ordered to comment on petition vs deal

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ordered the Commission on Elections and South Korean company Miru Systems to comment...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to sign bill doubling teaching supply allowance

Marcos urged to sign bill doubling teaching supply allowance

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
With less than seven days before the Congress-approved Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo lapses into law, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara says she has become &lsquo;emotionally numb&rsquo;

Sara says she has become ‘emotionally numb’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Developments in her political career since last year have made her “emotionally numb,” Vice President Sara Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with