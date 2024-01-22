CHED Commissioner Darilag suspended

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the President has imposed a preventive suspension order against a Commission on Higher Education commissioner accused of grave misconduct, neglect in the performance of duty and abuse of authority or oppression.

CHED Chairperson Popoy De Vera said in a statement Sunday evening that the commission has been tasked to investigate CHED Commissioner Aldrin Darilag in connection to the allegations against him.

Darilag was designated to the position by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019. According to CHED, this gives the OP the authority to suspend him in relation to charges involving dishonesty, oppression, grave misconduct, or neglect in the performance of duty.

De Vera said that CHED will be conducting its probe “seriously and fairly.”

“This preventive suspension is imposed so that Commissioner Darilag cannot use his office and position to influence the investigation and due process can be observed in the process", De Vera said.

Darilag’s 90-day suspension comes after the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the dismissal of former CHED Commissioner Jo Mark Libre — another Duterte appointee — for charges related to nepotism when he allegedly appointed his relatives to positions under his direct supervision.

"I call on the CHED officials and employees, including the higher education community, to exercise their duties and power consistent with the principle that public office is a public trust," De Vera added.

The 30 state universities and colleges (SUCs) where Darilag sits as Chair-designate of the Board of Regents will be placed under the authority of De Vera and the two remaining commissioners: Marita Canapi and Ronald Adamat.