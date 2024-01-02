^

Headlines

Labor group says 2023 wage hike not enough for worker’s daily expenses

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 2, 2024 | 7:12pm
Labor group says 2023 wage hike not enough for workerâ��s daily expenses
Activists protest low wages in the Philippines in this file photo.
Boy Santos / File

MANILA, Philippines —  A labor group expressed its dismay over the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)'s pronouncement that there will be no salary adjustments this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) said that the wage increments in the previous year were barely enough to cover the daily expenses of workers.

“Last year’s wage increases only ranged from P30 to 50, just enough for a kilo of rice, or fare for a short ride in a modern minibus under the PUV Modernization program, or a one-way train ticket now that fare hikes loom in the MRT and LRT,” KMU said in a statement.

KMU cited the possible fare price increase of MRT-3, according to the Department of Transportation, after the fare price hike of LRT lines 1 and 2 on August 2023.

In December, research group IBON Foundation also forecast a potential surge from 300% to 400% in jeepney fares, aimed at assisting operators and drivers in offsetting the substantial expenses linked to the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization program.

Prices of rice are also poised to increase due to the possible effects of the El Niño phenomenon, which the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas previously said may threaten the country’s food supply.

KMU’s statement was issued after Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said on Sunday that there will unlikely be a wage hike increase for 2024 as they are letting the 2023 wage hikes to “sink in.”

In 2023, Laguesma said that 15 out of the 16 Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards across the country released fresh wage orders, providing salary hikes for minimum wage earners.

The labor group said that the minimum wage for workers should be adjusted  to the “changing needs.”

“Under the Wage Rationalization Act, the regional wage boards must issue wage increase orders motu proprio or upon the petition of workers at least each year,” KMU also said in a statement.

The current daily minimum wage in the National Capital Region, the highest minimum wage in the Philippines, ranges from P573 to P610. This is lower than the minimum wages in other regions of the country.

Labor groups and some progressive sectors have long been calling for the approval of a daily wage increase of P750 for regular employees and workers nationwide in response to the rapid increase in the prices of goods and services.

This is also far from the NCR family living wage of P1,188 per day with a family of five, according to a research of IBON foundation. 

KMU also said that DOLE needs to enhance its efforts to guarantee that employers adhere to the wage increase.

“As for the implementation, DOLE must amp up itself to ensure compliance among employers. But in no way should it use this as an excuse and pass the burden of the inefficiency of monitoring to the workers,” the labor group said in a statement.

“All these issues - measly wage increases that are given in tranches and are sorely delayed - only reveal the failure of RA 6727,” it added.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT

KILUSANG MAYO UNO

MINIMUM WAGE

NCR

WAGE HIKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
Commission on Higher Education chairman J. Prospero de Vera III has directed all state universities and colleges to stop offering...
Headlines
fbtw
Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
Two bettors became instant millionaires two days before the New Year after winning in the 6/58 Ultralotto and 6/45 Megalotto...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows to &lsquo;build better more&rsquo; in 2024

Marcos vows to ‘build better more’ in 2024

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Providing excellent service to Filipinos is the government’s resolution for the New Year, President Marcos said, as...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Traffic situation on January 2

LIVE: Traffic situation on January 2

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Several commuters and motorists are expected to experience heavy traffic on Tuesday as Filipinos are expected to return to...
Headlines
fbtw
New Year revelry leaves significant rise in injuries

New Year revelry leaves significant rise in injuries

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has reported a significant increase in the number of firecracker-related incidents during the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Transport group warns of more protest actions

Transport group warns of more protest actions

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
More protest actions will be held after the deadline on the consolidation of public utility vehicles ended on Dec. 31, transport...
Headlines
fbtw
Cha-cha train to get going this year &ndash; lawmakers

Cha-cha train to get going this year – lawmakers

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Regardless of what its bicameral partner, the Senate, wants, the House of Representatives is bent on pursuing this year its...
Headlines
fbtw
Crowdfunding SME seeks SEC help in possible fraud

Crowdfunding SME seeks SEC help in possible fraud

By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
A crowdfunding company is seeking the help of corporate regulator Securities and Exchange Commission after one of its officers...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP reports 13 illegal gun discharge incidents

PNP reports 13 illegal gun discharge incidents

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday reported a total of 13 incidents of illegal discharge of firearms.
Headlines
fbtw
Advincula to Catholics: Embark on &lsquo;pilgrimages of prayer&rsquo;

Advincula to Catholics: Embark on ‘pilgrimages of prayer’

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
On New Year’s Day, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula urged the Catholic faithful to embark on “pilgrimages...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with