DOH logs 1st firecracker ingestion case as firework-related injuries continue to surge before New Year

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported the first case of ingestion of firecracker watusi as 13 more firework-related injuries (FWRI) were recorded before the New Year’s Eve celebration.

The health department said that a four-year-old boy from CALABARZON accidentally swallowed a watusi at home.

Watusi, a firecracker barely the size of a pinky finger, contains yellow phosphorus, potassium chlorate, potassium nitrate, and trinitrotoluene. Children often mistake watusi as a candy due to their size, according to the DOH.

Trinitrotoluene, on the other hand, also known as “TNT” is a material commonly found in deadly explosives.

In instances where watusi is swallowed, the DOH recommended ingesting six to eight raw egg whites for children and eight to 12 raw egg whites for adults. They must also bring the victim to the nearest hospital emergency room immediately.

As of 5:59 a.m. on Thursday, a total of 88 FWRI were recorded by the DOH, with three out of every ten cases or 31 incidents coming from the National Capital Region (NCR).

NCR is followed by Central Luzon with 11 cases; Ilocos Region with 10 cases; Bicol Region with five cases; Davao Region with five cases and Soccsksargen with 5 cases.

Among the 13 newly-logged cases of FWRI, the DOH said that the victims are in the age range of 5 to 49 years old. Of which, 12 incidents happened at home and on the streets, while five cases involved illegal fireworks.

The DOH also identified fireworks that cause almost seven out of every ten FWRIs, the following are: Boga, five-star, kwitis, piccolo, pla-pla, whistle bomb and luces.