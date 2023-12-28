^

Headlines

DOH logs 1st firecracker ingestion case as firework-related injuries continue to surge before New Year

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 28, 2023 | 12:40pm
DOH logs 1st firecracker ingestion case as firework-related injuries continue to surge before New Year
This photo shows firecrackers sold in Manila.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported the first case of ingestion of firecracker watusi as 13 more firework-related injuries (FWRI) were recorded before the New Year’s Eve celebration.

The health department said that a four-year-old boy from CALABARZON accidentally swallowed a watusi at home. 

Watusi, a firecracker barely the size of a pinky finger, contains yellow phosphorus, potassium chlorate, potassium nitrate, and trinitrotoluene. Children often mistake watusi as a candy due to their size, according to the DOH.

Trinitrotoluene, on the other hand, also known as “TNT” is a material commonly found in deadly explosives.

In instances where watusi is swallowed, the DOH recommended ingesting six to eight raw egg whites for children and eight to 12 raw egg whites for adults. They must also bring the victim to the nearest hospital emergency room immediately.

As of 5:59 a.m. on Thursday, a total of 88 FWRI were recorded by the DOH, with three out of every ten cases or 31 incidents coming from the National Capital Region (NCR). 

NCR is followed by Central Luzon with 11 cases; Ilocos Region with 10 cases; Bicol Region with five cases; Davao Region with five cases and Soccsksargen with 5 cases.

Among the 13 newly-logged cases of FWRI, the DOH said that the victims are in the age range of 5 to 49 years old. Of which, 12 incidents happened at home and on the streets, while five cases involved illegal fireworks.

The DOH also identified fireworks that cause almost seven out of every ten FWRIs, the following are: Boga, five-star, kwitis, piccolo, pla-pla, whistle bomb and luces.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOH

FIRECRACKER

FIREWORKS

NEW YEAR'S EVE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AFP: Philippines not stirring up trouble in West Philippine Sea

AFP: Philippines not stirring up trouble in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines again slammed China yesterday for claiming anew that it is Manila that is stirring up...
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: COA exposes Dutertes&rsquo; predilection for confidential funds

Yearender: COA exposes Dutertes’ predilection for confidential funds

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
In the middle part of 2023, Filipinos were shocked and furious upon hearing reports that Vice President Sara Duterte spent...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP ready for multi-nation patrols, exercises in West Philippine Sea

AFP ready for multi-nation patrols, exercises in West Philippine Sea

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 3 days ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines is preparing for more joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea with the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Star of Oscar-winning film &lsquo;Parasite&rsquo; found dead

Star of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ found dead

14 hours ago
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” was found dead...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr gets 4 proposals for P170.6 billion NAIA rehab

DOTr gets 4 proposals for P170.6 billion NAIA rehab

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has received four proposals for the P170.6-billion privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yearender: ICC rejects Philippines appeal to stop drug probe

Yearender: ICC rejects Philippines appeal to stop drug probe

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Judges of the International Criminal Court have given the go-signal for the resumption of investigation into possible crimes...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP warns vs online sale of firecrackers

PNP warns vs online sale of firecrackers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
People should think twice before selling firecrackers online as they can end up in jail even if the items they are selling...
Headlines
fbtw
Rental rate hike for poor households capped at 4%

Rental rate hike for poor households capped at 4%

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The National Human Settlements Board has approved a four percent cap on increases in rental rates of P10,000 and below, effective...
Headlines
fbtw
17 Pinoy seafarers held by Houthi rebels safe &ndash; DMW

17 Pinoy seafarers held by Houthi rebels safe – DMW

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
All 17 Filipino seafarers taken hostage by the Houthi rebels in Yemen are safe and have contacted their families, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with