CAAP expecting 2.2 million passengers in airports this month

Philstar.com
December 19, 2023 | 6:04pm
Passengers crowd the counters as they troop early to the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 2, 2023 to avoid the influx of passengers heading to their respective provinces for the holy week break.
MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is expecting around 2.2 million travelers in airports this month during the holiday season, up by two million from the same time last year, its spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, CAAP Spokesperson Eric Apolonio said that there are more local tourists during this time, partly due to the promotions or ticket discounts offered by airlines. “They are after the convenience (of air travel),” he added.

Apolonio added that the number of passengers in airports usually increases by an average of 7% to 10% uring December every year.

On December 15, CAAP placed airports on heightened alert in light of the influx of passengers during the holiday season.

To avoid delays, Apolonio has advised those with plans to travel to avoid bringing prohibited objects in their hand-carry luggage and to arrive at least three hours before their flight. 

CAAP has also set up help desks in the departure and arrival areas of airports to provide travelers with assistance with their immediate concerns.

The Philippine Coast Guard has also placed all ports in the country on heightened alert until January 3 to manage the increased volume of passengers. — Cristina Chi

